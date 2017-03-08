Deep Purple premiere All I Got Is You video

Deep Purple have released a video for their new track All I Got Is You.

The song will feature on their upcoming 20th studio album InFinite, which will launch on April 7 via earMusic.

The new video includes footage from the band’s 97-minute From Here To InFinite documentary, which will be bundled with the limited edition CD and DVD package of the album.

Deep Purple will head out on The Long Goodbye tour later this year, but despite the name, bassist Roger Glover says in a new interview with Classic Rock that no final decision on the band’s future has been decided.

He says: “If you want to be literal about it, 1969 was the beginning of the end. The actual answer is we don’t know.

“The idea of when and where we’re going to stop has been around for the last couple of years, but we haven’t been able to come to any definite conclusion.”

Guitarist Steve Morse adds: “The way I’ve been told it, this tour is probably our last big one. I’m positive the band members will continue to make music in various ways, but the idea is to let everybody know that this is goodbye in the sense that it could be the last time most people will be able to see us live.”

Ahead of Deep Purple’s The Long Goodbye tour in November, the band will head out on the road with Alice Cooper across North America. The first show will take place in Las Vegas on August 12.

Deep Purple InFinite tracklist

Time For Bedlam Hip Boots All I Got Is You One Night In Vegas Get Me Outta Here The Surprising Johnny’s Band On Top Of The World Birds Of Prey Roadhouse Blues

Deep Purple The Long Goodbye tour 2017

Aug 12: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 13: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 15: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 16: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 23: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 26: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 27: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 30: Noblesville Kipsch Music Center, IN (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 01: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 06: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (With Alice Cooper)

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 18: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 23: London O2, UK

Deep Purple: 50 years in, where will the adventure take them next?