Metallica: Watch how Spit Out The Bone video came to life

Metallica have released behind-the-scenes footage showing how the video for Spit Out The Bone was created.

It was directed by Phil Mucci and stars martial arts expert and actor Mindy Kelly, who has also appeared in films including Transformers: Age Of Extinction and The Dark Knight Rises, and in TV series Daredevil.

The video is set in a post-apocalyptic world which has been taken over by machines, and shows the destruction of landmarks including the Statue Of Liberty, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, the Eiffel Tower and the Great Wall Of China.

Director Phil Mucci says: “We first worked with Mindy on Stone Sour’s Do Me A Favor – she was the stunt co-ordinator on that and she actually appeared in a couple of scenes.

“After the first day, we decided to put her in zombie makeup and have her do some of her signature amazing flexibility bends.

“I made a mental note at that point that we had to work with Mindy again and have her be the star of something – and this was the perfect project.”

The making-of clip shows how the pieces came together, and includes green screen footage, the models and props used, along with interviews with more of the video’s key players.

Metallica are currently taking a short break from live activities but will kick things back into action at Brazil’s Lollapalooza on March 25, which will be followed by the North American leg of their WorldWired tour. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

