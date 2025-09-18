Yes announce new reissue of Fly From Here: Return Trip with Atmos mix

Prog rock icons Yes have announced that they will reissue Fly From Here: Return Trip through Cherry Red Records on November 28.

The new reissue, which will be available on double vinyl, Blu-ray and CD, features a brand new Atmos mix, courtesy of renowned producer Richard Whittaker, whose mixing skills have graced recent reissues by The Who, Thin Lizzy, UFO, Robin Trower and Ultravox.

Fly From Here was the band's twentieth studio album, originally released through the Frontiers label in 2011 and featuring the then new Yes vocalist Benoit David, who would leave the band a year later after experiencing vocal issues. In 2016 the band began working on a new version of the album with Trevor Horn, who had produced the original album, taking vocal duties, thus reuniting the band's Drama line-up of 1980.

Fly From Here: Return Trip was launched at a two-day fan convention in London during the band's fiftieth anniversary tour. Horn began work on the album the day after he performed with the band at their London Palladium shows. The new version was released through a Pledge campaign and featurted the full version of Hour Of Need, the previously unreleased track Don't Take No For An Answer.

“I really enjoyed listening to Alan and Chris playing together again," Horn told Prog at the time. Finishing off the album was a labour of love.”

“It is great to have the original Drama lineup playing Fly From Here plus several other songs Trevor had a big part in writing," added guitarist Steve Howe.

The 2025 Blu-ray edition offers the definitive immersive listening experience with multiple audio options, including the new Atmos Mix by Richard Whittaker, 5.1 Surround, Stereo, Atmos Instrumental, 5.1 Instrumental, Stereo Instrumental and Original Stereo Mix.

Yes: Fly From Here: Return Trip

1. Overture

2. Pt I – We Can Fly

3. Pt II – Sad Night at The Airfield

4. Pt III – Madman at The Screens

5. Pt IV – Bumpy Ride

6. Pt V – We Can Fly Reprise

7. The Man You Always Wanted Me to Be

8. Life on a Film Set

9. Hour of Need

10. Solitaire

11. Don’t Take No for an Answer

12. Into the Storm