Foreigner add UK dates to 40th anniversary tour

UPDATE: May 3, 2017: The four UK shows have been postponed until 2018. More details to follow.

Foreigner have added 4 UK dates to their 40th anniversary tour.

The band will embark on the next leg of live dates later this week, when they play across the US. They’ll then cross the Atlantic for several European dates – which now includes appearances in Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Manchester and a night at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.

Founding member Mick Jones says: “I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

“I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years.”

Jones also reports that having the opportunity to play the iconic London venue will be “a true honour.”

He continues: “Playing at The Royal Albert Hall has been a childhood dream, as one of my earliest memories was attending a Gustav Holst concert, mesmerised by Sir Malcolm Sargent conducting The Planet Suite.

“To perform with my band at this iconic venue decades later, as Foreigner celebrates its 40th anniversary year, is a true honour.”

Foreigner will be supported on the UK dates by John Parr and Asia, who will be performing in memory and celebration of founder member John Wetton, who died in January. It was revealed this week that Billy Sherwood will take Wetton’s place in the band.

Find the full list of Foreigner tour dates below, with the newly announced UK shows highlighted in bold.

Mar 09: Visalia Fox Theatre, CA

Mar 11: Primm Valley Casino Resorts, NV

Mar 31: Mulvane Kansas Star Arena, KS

Apr 02: Deadwood mountain Grand, SD

Apr 05: Bowler North Star Mohican Casino, WI

Apr 08: New Town 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, ND

Apr 28: Shippensburg H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center, PA

Apr 29: Poughkeepsie Mid-Hudson Civic Center, NY

Apr 30: Northfield Hard Rock Casino, OH

May 05: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resorts Casino, CT

May 20: Luzern KKL Luzern, Switzerland

May 21: Luzern KKL Luzern, Switzerland

May 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

May 25: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle , Germany

May 26: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

May 28: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 29: Dresden Freilichtbuhne Junge Garde, Germany

May 30: Leipzig Parkbuhne, Germany

Jun 02: Rostock HanseMesse, Germany

Jun 03: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Jun 04: Ritterhude Hamme Forum, Germany

Jun 06: Stuttgart Beethovensaal, Germany

Jun 07: Salem Schlob, Germany

Jun 08: Nyon Caribana Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 11: Marbella Club De Tenis, Spain

Jul 11: Syracuse lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 13: Camden BB&T pavilion, NJ

Jul 14: Bethel Wood Center For The Arts, NY

Jul 15: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Jul 17: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 18: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 20: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 21: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 22: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 25: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 26: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 28: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 29: Atlanta Chastain park Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 30: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Al

Aug 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Tampa Midflorida Credi tUnion Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 03: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Aug 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 06: Raleight Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 11: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 12: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 15: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 26: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 29: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 01: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 04: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 08: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 09: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Nov 26: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 27: London The Royal Albert Hall, UK

Nov 29: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

