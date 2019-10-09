Black Friday record player deals: how and where to find the best Black Friday turntable bargains

Black Friday 2019 is almost here. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Black Friday is the time when online retailers dish out epic deals on everything from video doorbells to Dr Martens.

For wax fans, there’s plenty of great Black Friday vinyl deals to be had. But what if you don’t have anything to play your records on, or your turntable is due an upgrade? Black Friday could be the ideal time to get your hands on a great sounding new record player, too

Been eyeing up one of the decks we recommend in our best budget turntables guide, or perhaps you fancy something a little more upmarket (you’ve been good this year, right?)? Whatever you’re after, the likelihood is that you’ll find an epic record player deal on Black Friday.

And the best news? We’ll have our experts on-hand throughout the shopping event to help uncover the best deals.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 29 November. This is when some of the biggest bargains will be revealed, but you can expect to start seeing great Black Friday record player deals kicking off from late-October onwards. Beyond Black Friday, the discounts will continue across that weekend and well into ‘Cyber Monday’.

But things don’t stop there. Cyber Weekend is the precursor to a festive deal frenzy throughout December as more bargains are released. If you don’t find what you’re looking for on Black Friday, it might still be coming down the line.

Where can I find the best Black Friday record player deals?

Deals will be everywhere across Black Friday, and navigating through the noise can be stressful. We’d recommend heading straight for Amazon , Argos and Currys in the UK, and Amazon , Walmart and Best Buy in the US. Traditionally they have been the best places to pick up a great record player Black Friday bargain.

If you can’t be bothered searching online, this page is the one to bookmark. We’ll have deal hunters on the ground and posting their best finds right here. While you’re bookmarking, why not lock our Black Friday music deals page in your browser too?

A quick word of advice: if you come across an epic deal on a turntable, some rad headphones or a sweet piece of vinyl, don’t ponder for too long on whether to buy it as these deals can often be stock- or time-limited.

What Black Friday record player deals can I expect?

Whichever turntable you’re after, it’s likely you’ll find a good deal on it somewhere around Black Friday.

If you’re on a budget, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the Sony PS-HX500, Rega Planar 1 and the Audio-Technica AT-LP3 , which all place highly in our best budget turntables guide. If you find any of these with even just a few pounds/dollars off, you’ll be onto a winner.

If you have a little more cash to spend, then Black Friday is definitely the time to treat yourself to a more upmarket deck. We’re hoping to see price drops on the excellent Rega Planar 3, Technics SL-1500C and the Cambridge Audio Alva T. If we do, we’ll let you know here, first.

How can I prepare for Black Friday?

Doing your research ahead of time is key. Take a look at our buyer’s guides, work out what you need from your record player and set a strict budget. Offers will be everywhere and you don’t want to get blinded by choice. When the big deals start dropping, you’ll be primed and ready to drop the needle on your new deck.