Arjen Lucassen's Star One premiere 'zany', Bill & Ted-inspired video for Revel In Time

Dutch prog rocker Arjen Lucassen has premiered his latest video for Revel In Time, which you can watch below. The new track features guest appearances from Whitesnake's Adrian Vandenberg and Crobot singer Brandon Yeagley.

Revel In Time is the title track from the upcoming Star One album, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 18.

“Dear friends, you better hold on tight for this absolutely zany clip... here is the foruthth single: Revel In Time," exclaims Lucassen. "It’s based on the equally zany movie Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure. It was filmed in Holland and the U.S. and of course... in outer space.

"This is definitely the most varied Star One album so far. After the epic Lost Children Of The Universe, the fast and furious Fate Of Man, the complex and proggy Prescient we now have this deliriously wild ride for you with Revel In Time. I sure hope you have a sense of humour, ha ha!"

Aside from Vandenberg and Yeagley, the star-studded Revel In Time also features Damian Wilson, Floor Jansen, former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin, Haken singer Ross Jennings, Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo and Unleash The Archers vocalist Brittney Slayes, Steve Vai and more.

Pre-order Revel In Time.