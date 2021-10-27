Arjen Lucassen's Star One release epic video for Lost Children Of The Universe

Arjen Lucassen has begun revealing the array of guest artists who will feature on his new Star One album Revel In Time, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 18.

You can watch the brand new video for the epic ten-minute Lost Children Of The Universe here, which features vocals from former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin and former Kamelot and current Conception singer Roy Khan, a guitar solo from Steve Vai and backing vocals from MaYaN singer Marcela Bovio and Irene Jansen.

“This 10-minute epic is the first video clip/single of the new Star One album Revel in Time. The lyrics are inspired by the movie Interstellar," says Lucassen. "This is a slightly different version than on the CD. On CD1 Roy Khan sings the lead vocals and on CD2 Tony Martin sings the lead vocals. For this YouTube version I combined their voices. Both such great singers, I just couldn’t choose! Hope you enjoy it. Thanks for your attention!”

The album will be available for pre-order on December 17 and it will come as Ltd. 2CD digipak, Ltd. deluxe 3CD+Blu-ray artbook (incl. a poster of the cover artwork), and as 180g gatefold 2LP (incl. the album on CD & an LP booklet).

CD 2 features alternate versions of the same songs as CD 1, but with different vocalists. Also available will be a 5.1 mix, a high-res audio version, and an exclusive, hour-long Behind The Scenes video, on the Blu-ray included in the artbook.

“Ayreon is like the mothership for all my music," Lucassen adds. "It contains all the different musical styles that I like to listen to and that I love to create. But I’m always looking for challenges and trying to create something new and original as well. Working within a set of constraints forces you to do that, so sometimes I like to limit myself and focus on just one style. For example, with Star One I focus on the metal side of Ayreon. That means you won’t hear the exuberantly liberal use of acoustic instruments that are so often featured on Ayreon albums, like violin, woodwinds, cello, horns, dulcimer, mandolin, etc..."

You can view the tracklisting for Revel In Time below.

(Image credit: Jef Bertels)

Star One: Revel In Time

CD1

1] Fate of Man

2] 28 Days (Till The End Of Time)

3] Prescient

4] Back From The Past

5] Revel In Time

6] The Year Of ’41

7] Bridge Of Life

8] Today Is Yesterday

9] A Hand On The Clock

10] Beyond the Edge Of It All

11] Lost Children of the Universe

