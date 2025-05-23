Cool new proggy sounds from Jakko M. Jakszyk, Phase Transition, Barrens and more in Prog's new Tracks Of The Week!

It's Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! Six brand new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to UK keyboard player Dave Jones, whose Trepidation/74 Heist won last week's Tracks Of The Week, with cellist Rapchael Weinroth-Browne in secind place and Norwegian proggers AVKRVST in third.

JAKKO M. JAKSZYK - SON OF GLEN

King Crimson guitarist and vocalist Jakko M. Jakszyk needs little introduction to prog fans. He releases his latest solo album, Son Of Glen, through InsideOut Music on June 27, a companion piece of sorts to his acclaimed memoir Who’s The Boy With The Lovely Hair, that was released in October 2024, and explores many of the themes and the subjects that the book touches upon.

"I finally discovered who my father was after decades of fruitless searching," Jakko explains. "This was only 3 years ago. Turns out he was a US airman stationed in England in the 50's who went back to the States and that he died when I would have been 14. Son Of Glen is a fantasy based around the idea that my father, a man I never knew, was somehow guiding me from a far. The video attempts to tell the tale, and bring my father back to life."

JAKKO M. JAKSZYK – Son of Glen (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

BARRENS - CORPSE LIGHTS

Swedish trio Barrens describe themselves as dark post-rock, so it's little surprise to find them signed to Pelagic Records, for whom they will release forthcoming new album, Corpse Lights, on September 12. Sorrowed is the second single to be taken from the upcoming album. The band have appeared at the UK's ArcTanGent Festival and have also supported the likes of Mogwai and God Is An Astronaut.

"Amongst other things, Sorrowed is about dealing with grief, failure and personal demons," the band say. "The inner and outer chaos of interacting with both yourself and others, and about fighting the impulse to take the easy way out. To not run away and hide but instead deal with it, and to channel these things into something creative and positive."

BARRENS - Sorrowed - YouTube Watch On

PHASE TRANSITION - THE OTHER SIDE

Portuguese prog metallers Phase Transition are no strangers to Tracks Of The Week and here offer up the epic nine-minute plus The Other Side, also from the trio's upcoming debut album, In Search Of Being, which is released on June 6, and which features a guest appearance from Ricardo Pereira from the melodic death metal bands Moonshade and Firemage. The band is comprised of violinist/vocalist Sofia Beco, guitarist Luís Dias, and drummer Fernando Maia and Anathema drummer Daniel Cordoso handled the final production, mixing, and mastering for the new album.

"A song about the mysteries of death and the perception of mortality," the trio state of The Other Side.

Phase Transition - The Other Side (feat. Ricardo Pereira) - YouTube Watch On

SHANNON PEARL - ECHO

Blackheart Orchestra fans will probably be aware of Shannon Pearl as she's just completed a tour with the prog pop duo,. Shannon has also received praise from artists such as Heather Findlay as well as receiving comparisons to Dikajee. Her video for new single Echo has already won her an award at Sunderland's annual Shorts Film Festival, a suitably dreamy take on her etheral sound, which she describes as Witch Folk!

“This is the first award I’ve won for anything to do with music, and I never would have expected it! The competition was fierce," she enthuses. “For years, my woo woo approach to life has kept me on the periphery of the arts, but this win feels like a step towards acceptance and a small victory for all the creative witches and weirdos out there. Years ago, we would have been persecuted for our ideas and magic, but now! Wow. I can’t believe it.”

Shannon Pearl - Wolves (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

KILL THE ROBOT - WESTERN SHORES

It's not often we get to mention the Bee Gees here on Prog, but US quartet Kill The Robot feature Barry Gibb's son Stephen, probably the only man on the planet who can have played shows with Slayer, Anthrax and a Bee Gee within a 24-hour period! Anyway, Kill The Robot claim to mix stadium-friendly prog sounds of Pink Floyd, Muse and Steven Wilson, a dash of Killing Joke darkness and 80s prog pop a la Tears For Fears and Thomas Dolby. They release their self-titled debut album through Dark Lab Recordings on July 11 and their new single, Western Shores, is a tribute to their late friend, Taylor Hawkins.

“It was written the day after we learned that Taylor Hawkins had passed,” explains Gibb. “We were all heartbroken. He was a dear friend who truly loved music more than anyone I’ve ever known. He and I had talked about creating some new music together. So, this song was born with the intention to create a song that hopefully he would’ve dug… and in a way, it even felt like he was being channelled in the room when we wrote it. It happened fast and organically, and we didn’t have to overthink it. It was just a great vibe immediately. I think of him often. This one’s for him.”

WESTERN SHORES - YouTube Watch On

FRANT1C - SWEET CONFUSION

Frant1c is the new solo venture from Nine Skies keyboard player Anne-Claire Rallo, who released their debut album, A Brand New World, last year. Alongside Rallo are some of her Nine Skies colleagues, Alexandre Lamia, Alexis Bietti and Johnny Marter, as well as Martin Wilson (The Room, Grey Lady Down) and Helen Tiron (Sun Q). A Brand New World is a concept album about Charlie and Hope, who have always spent their lives together. One day, Charlie wakes up alone in the middle of a completely different and devastated world.

"Sweet Confusion captures that fragile space between connection and miscommunication — when everything familiar is suddenly distant, and the only thing left is the search for meaning," Rallo explains. "Through Charlie and Hope’s dialogue, I wanted to explore how we navigate love, loss, and uncertainty when even our emotions feel out of place."