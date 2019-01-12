Trending

Symphony X announce European tour dates

By Prog  

Prog metallers will play UK dates in June...

New Jersey prog metallers Symphony X have announced European tour dates for May and June, including a return to the Uk for the first time in three years.

"We are really excited about the upcoming tour," the band told Prog. "Can't wait to get back on the road and look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!"

The run will see the five piece, who released the concept album Underworld in 2015, hit eleven countries in one month – with the tour kicking off on May 7th in Lyon, France, culminating in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at the Rock Hard Festival.

Guitarist Michael Romeo released his debut solo album, War Of The Worlds, last year.

The full European tour dates are:

07/05     FR     Lyon                  Ninkasi Kao
08/05     CH     Pratteln             Z7
10/05     IT       Treviso              New Age
11/05     IT       Bologna             Estragon
12/05     IT       Rome                Orion
14/05     IT       Milan                 Alcatraz
15/05     DE     Munich              Backstage Halle
16/05     DE     Ludwigsburg     Rockfabrik
17/05     DE     Berlin                 Lido
18/05     DE     Hannover          Faust
19/05     DK     Copenhagen     Amager Bio
21/05     NO     Oslo                  Rockefeller
22/05     SE     Stockholm         Klubben
24/05     FI       Helsinki             Nosturi
26/05     SE     Gothenburg       Pustervik
28/05     DE     Hamburg           Knust
29/05     DE     Dresden            Beatpol
31/05     DE     Aschaffenburg    Colos-Saal
01/06     BE      Vosselaar         Biebob
02/06     NL      Nijmegen          Fortarock Festival
04/06     UK     Coventry           Empire
05/06     UK     Holmfirth          Picturedome
06/06     UK     London             Electric Ballroom
07/06     FR      Paris                 La Machine du Moulin Rouge
08/06     DE      Gelsenkirchen    Rock Hard Festival

