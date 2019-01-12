Symphony X announce European tour dates

New Jersey prog metallers Symphony X have announced European tour dates for May and June, including a return to the Uk for the first time in three years.
"We are really excited about the upcoming tour," the band told Prog. "Can't wait to get back on the road and look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!"
The run will see the five piece, who released the concept album Underworld in 2015, hit eleven countries in one month – with the tour kicking off on May 7th in Lyon, France, culminating in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at the Rock Hard Festival.
Guitarist Michael Romeo released his debut solo album, War Of The Worlds, last year.
The full European tour dates are:
07/05 FR Lyon Ninkasi Kao
08/05 CH Pratteln Z7
10/05 IT Treviso New Age
11/05 IT Bologna Estragon
12/05 IT Rome Orion
14/05 IT Milan Alcatraz
15/05 DE Munich Backstage Halle
16/05 DE Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik
17/05 DE Berlin Lido
18/05 DE Hannover Faust
19/05 DK Copenhagen Amager Bio
21/05 NO Oslo Rockefeller
22/05 SE Stockholm Klubben
24/05 FI Helsinki Nosturi
26/05 SE Gothenburg Pustervik
28/05 DE Hamburg Knust
29/05 DE Dresden Beatpol
31/05 DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
01/06 BE Vosselaar Biebob
02/06 NL Nijmegen Fortarock Festival
04/06 UK Coventry Empire
05/06 UK Holmfirth Picturedome
06/06 UK London Electric Ballroom
07/06 FR Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge
08/06 DE Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival