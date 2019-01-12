Symphony X announce European tour dates

New Jersey prog metallers Symphony X have announced European tour dates for May and June, including a return to the Uk for the first time in three years.

"We are really excited about the upcoming tour," the band told Prog. "Can't wait to get back on the road and look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!"

The run will see the five piece, who released the concept album Underworld in 2015, hit eleven countries in one month – with the tour kicking off on May 7th in Lyon, France, culminating in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at the Rock Hard Festival.

Guitarist Michael Romeo released his debut solo album, War Of The Worlds, last year.

The full European tour dates are:

07/05 FR Lyon Ninkasi Kao

08/05 CH Pratteln Z7

10/05 IT Treviso New Age

11/05 IT Bologna Estragon

12/05 IT Rome Orion

14/05 IT Milan Alcatraz

15/05 DE Munich Backstage Halle

16/05 DE Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik

17/05 DE Berlin Lido

18/05 DE Hannover Faust

19/05 DK Copenhagen Amager Bio

21/05 NO Oslo Rockefeller

22/05 SE Stockholm Klubben

24/05 FI Helsinki Nosturi

26/05 SE Gothenburg Pustervik

28/05 DE Hamburg Knust

29/05 DE Dresden Beatpol

31/05 DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

01/06 BE Vosselaar Biebob

02/06 NL Nijmegen Fortarock Festival

04/06 UK Coventry Empire

05/06 UK Holmfirth Picturedome

06/06 UK London Electric Ballroom

07/06 FR Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge

08/06 DE Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival