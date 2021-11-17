Arjen Lucassen reveals Terminator-inspired Fate Of Man video from Star One

Dutch prog rocker Arjen Lucassen has revealed that Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo and Unleash The Archers vocalist Brittney Slayes are the latest guests on his upcoming Star One album, Revel In Time, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 18.

Both feature in the brand new video for the latest Star One single Fate Of Man, which you can watch in full below.

"This fast and furious album opener is the second video clip/single of the new Star One album Revel In Time," Lucassen reveals. "The lyrics are inspired by the movie Terminator.

"For me this is the most Star One-ish track on the album, reminiscent of Set Your Controls from the first Star One album Space Metal. The lead vocals are by the amazingly talented singer Brittney Slayes of Unleash the Archers and the virtuoso guitar solo is by none other than Michael Romeo of Symphony X. One of my own favourite tracks on the album."

Revel In Time will be available for pre-order on December 17 and it will come as Ltd. 2CD digipak, Ltd. deluxe 3CD+Blu-ray artbook (incl. a poster of the cover artwork), and as 180g gatefold 2LP (incl. the album on CD & an LP booklet).

CD 2 features alternate versions of the same songs as CD 1, but with different vocalists. Also available will be a 5.1 mix, a high-res audio version, and an exclusive, hour-long Behind The Scenes video, on the Blu-ray included in the artbook.