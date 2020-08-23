Unleash The Archers let battle commence on epic new album Abyss

Unleash The Archers have always excelled live, but thanks to their stadium production, snackable melodies and Brittney Slayes’ inimitable vocal force they’ve made a solid transition into high-end metal on record. 2017’s Apex was hot with shredding, feeding into the cynic’s belief that power metal is all style and no substance, but their fifth full-length is an album that makes you go, “Damn, they’ve grown up!” Legacy, a spiralling mix of Deafheaven, Dragonforce and Devin Townsend, is their career’s centrepiece. Other strikes of classic brigade-leading choruses and major to minor earworms like Return To Me or the cinematic The Wind That Shapes The Land have unleashed the whole army.View Deal