10 brilliant vinyl deals you won't want to miss this Black Friday

There's no better time than Black Friday to look to pick up some excellent deals on new music. No, seriously. Whether you're looking on Amazon, EMP or Townsend Music, there's a frankly absurd number of offers flying around that could see you save massive amounts on vinyl.

So how do you wade through such a packed landscape? Well, that's where we come in. We've hunted high and low, far and wide to find some of the best deals we can find this Black Friday, covering a litany of styles and genres.

To kick us off, how about the most talked-about reunion of 2024? Granted, it's technically not happened yet, but if you're one of the thousands who didn't manage to bag tickets for the Oasis world tour in 2025, you can still make some big savings on the 30th anniversary edition of their landmark Definitely Maybe vinyl. Reduced by 24% on Amazon UK, the box set is now just £47.24.

Wind the clocks back a decade further though, and Mötley Crüe ruled the world. Granted, it took until 1989's Doctor Feelgood until they hit the very top of the US charts, but their notoriety and image made them a trend-setting force in glam metal. You can now pick up a red & white splatter variation of that vinyl via Townsend Music for £25.

Opeth have only just released their superb new album The Last Will & Testament, so no surprise that one hasn't popped up with any deals yet (but it certainly won't stop us from looking!). That said, you can get a massive 24% off the soundtrack to Netflix's Clark on EMP. Clark is an impressive work even by Mikael Åkerfeldt's lofty standards and for £21.99 is well worth exploring.

So let's talk about a reunion that has happened. Slayer made a very welcome comeback in 2024 with live festival appearances in the US, and if that's stoked your love for thrash metal legends, you'll want to pick up a copy of The Repentles Killogy on amber vinyl. Amazon UK currently have it at just £21.06, a 31% reduction from its original price.

You can also find a special Gold & Black splatter variant of Sleep Token's Take Me Back To Eden on Amazon UK. 20% off means you can pick up the band's global breakthrough for just £28.08, though given the sheer scale of the band's success in recent years we'd say you'll want to pick up a copy of this as soon as possible.

That's a lot of deals for UK music fans, but how about the US? Let's start with the regal red vinyl of The Hu's sophomore record Rumble Of Thunder. With 15% off at Amazon US, you can now pick that up for just $29.73, a fine sum to part with in exchange for the finest sounds of Mongolian metal.

Metallica had massive celebrations of their seminal Black Album in 2021 and with good reason - it's no mystery how it became one of the best-selling rock and metal albums of all time. You can pick up your own copy of that legendary album for just $23.94 on Amazon US, a 20% reduction from its original price.

Another iconic record you can pick up with savings is Green Day's Dookie, practically a steal at less than $20 on Amazon US. The 22% saving should be all the persuasion you need to own your own copy of the album that helped revive punk rock in the 90s (and kickstarted a subsequent generation of pop punk bands).

Also in the sub-$20 club is the remastered vinyl of Metallica's Ride The Lightning. Vinyl connoisseurs will tell you there's no better way of hearing this iconic metal release than in LP format, and Amazon's Black Friday deal means you can now pick it up for just $17.82.

Closing us out is Type O Negative's Dead Again, the iconic doom metal band's final record from 2007 that is now available for $32.23 in Green/Black splatter vinyl variant. Unavailable for years, the fact you can now pick this up for such a low price should make it an absolute must for any doom/goth metal fan.

