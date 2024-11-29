Expand your record collection for less with Amazon this Black Friday

Looking to expand your record collection? Whether you're after canny deals on vinyls or seeking out new CDs, Amazon have you covered this Black Friday. Both Amazon UK and Amazon US have a massive sale across a huge range of CDs and vinyl, with everything from Oasis's landmark Definitely Maybe to Type O Negative's swansong Dead Again included in deals.

There are literally hundreds of deals on offer, covering just about every genre you could care to name, but if you're looking for a great deal we've got a few suggestions...

You might've heard, but Sleep Token are big business these days. With sold out nights at The O2 and freshly announced as Download Festival headliners, you can grab their latest album Take Me Back To Eden on Gold & Black splatter vinyl with 20% off on Amazon UK.

Of course, if you're looking for something with more nostalgia value, you could certainly do worse than My Chemical Romance's era-defining emo classic Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. A 25% deal on Amazon US means you can get the album on vinyl for less than $20, an absolute steal for the album that effectively turned the band into global stars.

It's not just vinyl included in the sale, either. You can pick up a copy of FM's brand new album Old Habits Die Hard for less than £10, while the 2CD release of Smashing Pumpkins' seminal Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness is just £9.74.

Over in the US, you can pick up Linkin Park's Meteora for $10.10, while a 28% saving on Motorhead's criminally under-appreciated Another Perfect Day means you can get the 2CD 40th anniversary edition for $17.96 - a steal to reappraise a brilliant (but oft-overlooked) album.

Savings are available on hundreds of products so you can browse to your hearts content, but don't spend too long picking out the offers that work best for you. The Black Friday sale only runs until December 2, so make sure you check it out while you can!

