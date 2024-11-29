Go record-shopping for less this Black Friday! EMP is offering up to 28% off on selected rock and metal vinyl

Rock and metal merch giant EMP is offering UK buyers up to 28% off across its vinyl catalogue. Albums by Foo Fighters, Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth, Dream Theater, Asking Alexandria and more are included in this widespread deal – just in time for the Christmas shopping.

Not sure where to begin? We don’t blame you, considering there are currently dozens of records on discount. But here are just a few suggestions…

Fans of death metal Vikings Amon Amarth should feel particularly catered to. Three of the Swedish war party’s most lauded albums – Twilight Of The Thunder God, Surtur Rising and Deceiver Of The Gods – are available in suitably blood-red swirled variants exclusive to EMP. These records include some of the band’s most popular and explosive songs, and, best of all, each have 15% taken off their price tags!

EMP: Up to 28% off selected vinyl records! Get huge deals on albums by rock and metal superstars, including Foo Fighters, Dream Theater, NOFX, Immortal, Amon Amarth and Lamb Of God.

Brand-new albums are part of the deal, too. The latest from rock superstars Foo Fighters, 2023’s But Here We Are, comes with almost 10% off. It marked the Seattle band’s triumphant return following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, with Metal Hammer’s four-star review hailing it as “a defiant, emotional roar in the face of loss”. The record has been pressed onto pure white vinyl as well, matching the album’s striking front cover.

If you’re shopping for a particularly avid Foos fan, check out EMP’s merch collection, which is currently giving up to 52% off t-shirts and hoodies.

The newest release from metalcore favourites Asking Alexandria, 2023’s Where Do We Go From Here?, is here with 15% off. Not only is it discounted; it’s been pressed onto a stylish translucent/purple splatter disc that can only be found through EMP. Copies are limited to 300 so act quick if you’re tempted.

Craving something a bit more old-school? Progressive metal luminaries Dream Theater have a gigantic 3-LP and 2-CD version of their live album Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Old Bridge, New Jersey on sale. Get 13% off this recording of their 1996 performance in the Garden State, which comes with 17 tracks including Pull Me Under, The Mirror and portions of mega-suite A Change Of Seasons.

And that’s barely the tip of the iceberg! Black metal force Immortal’s ferocious comeback War Against All, Negative Energy by metalcore newcomers Vexed, Wild Orchards from prog legend Steve Hackett, and so much more can be found in EMP’s discounted stock.

It pays to act quick on these offers, as well. If you buy before November 30, orders that cost £29.99 or more come with free delivery!

