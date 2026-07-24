Avenged Sevenfold surprise release bold, futuristic new four-track EP Statica, and its a wild, mind-blowing trip

Avenged Sevenfold have surprise released a new four-track EP, Statica. And in keeping with the increasingly adventurous and progressive creative streak that the Orange County quintet displayed on 2016's The Stage and 2023's out-there Life Is But A Dream..., it's a wild ride.

Featuring the songs Lights, Statica, Rejoice and Ashes, the EP has a running time of 18 minutes and 7 seconds, and sees the band pushing sonic boundaries once again on a futuristic space odyssey, utilising robotic vocals, sci-fi synths, electronic dance beats, and precisely zero traces of the classic rock and '80s metal homages that peppered fan favourite albums City of Evil (2005) and Hail To The King (2013), having more in common with Daft Punk, Slift or Muse at their trippiest.

The band gave no prior warning of the EP's existence, and have, at the time of writing, issued no press statement to media outlets talking up the release.

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The release of the EP comes on the eve of the launch of the band's previously-announced North American arenas and 'sheds' tour with Good Charlotte.

The dates are:



Jul 25: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena, MO

Jul 27: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN

Jul 30: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 01: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Aug 04: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 06: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, Canada

Aug 08: Montreal Centre Bell, Canada

Aug 10: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Aug 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 14: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 16: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 18: Tampa MIDFLORIA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 25: Salt Lake CityUtah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ