Bob Seger releases Face The Promise on vinyl for the first time – listen to unreleased song Little Jane
Bob Seger's platinum album Face The Promise has been expanded to celebrate its 20th anniversary
Face The Promise, the only Bob Seger album never to have been released on vinyl, will make its debut on plastic on September 18 as an expanded version is released to mark its 20th anniversary.
Face the Promise was originally released in September 2006, after an 11-year hiatus following 1995's It's a Mystery. Notably, it was Seger's first studio album since 1975's Beautiful Loser not to feature the Silver Bullet Band, as he self-produced the project in Nashville using session musicians.
"I am so hard on myself as a songwriter," Seger told The Northern Express in 2006. "I never really know the answer because songwriting is so mysterious. You never know when the songs are going to come. So I write a lot of them, and that keeps me from getting blocked up.
"I never get what they call writer’s block because I write all the time. When the songwriting gods are with me, that’s when the next album will come together, and I can’t predict when that is going to happen."
The new version of Face The Promise has been remastered and expanded, and will include four songs not on the original: Time, Red Eye To Memphis, Let Me Try and Little Jane. The latter has already beren released, and can be streamed below.
Seger has also released a short behind-the-scenes video, in which he reflects onWait For Me, the album's lead single, released in July 2006.
Face The Promise is available to pre-order now.
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Bob Seger: Face The Promise (expanded edition) tracklist
LP Side 1
Wreck This Heart
Wait for Me
Face the Promise
No Matter Who You Are
LP Side 2
Are You
Simplicity
No More
Real Mean Bottle (with Kid Rock)
Won't Stop
LP Side 3
Between
The Answer's in the Question (with Patty Loveless)
The Long Goodbye
LP Side 4 (expanded edition bonus tracks)
Time
Little Jane
Red Eye to Memphis
Let Me Try
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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