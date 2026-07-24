Face The Promise, the only Bob Seger album never to have been released on vinyl, will make its debut on plastic on September 18 as an expanded version is released to mark its 20th anniversary.

Face the Promise was originally released in September 2006, after an 11-year hiatus following 1995's It's a Mystery. Notably, it was Seger's first studio album since 1975's Beautiful Loser not to feature the Silver Bullet Band, as he self-produced the project in Nashville using session musicians.

"I am so hard on myself as a songwriter," Seger told The Northern Express in 2006. "I never really know the answer because songwriting is so mysterious. You never know when the songs are going to come. So I write a lot of them, and that keeps me from getting blocked up.

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"I never get what they call writer’s block because I write all the time. When the songwriting gods are with me, that’s when the next album will come together, and I can’t predict when that is going to happen."

The new version of Face The Promise has been remastered and expanded, and will include four songs not on the original: Time, Red Eye To Memphis, Let Me Try and Little Jane. The latter has already beren released, and can be streamed below.

Seger has also released a short behind-the-scenes video, in which he reflects onWait For Me, the album's lead single, released in July 2006.

Face The Promise is available to pre-order now.

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Bob Seger - Little Jane (Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Bob Seger - Face The Promise: The Meaning Of Wait For Me - YouTube Watch On

Bob Seger: Face The Promise (expanded edition) tracklist

LP Side 1

Wreck This Heart

Wait for Me

Face the Promise

No Matter Who You Are

LP Side 2

Are You

Simplicity

No More

Real Mean Bottle (with Kid Rock)

Won't Stop

LP Side 3

Between

The Answer's in the Question (with Patty Loveless)

The Long Goodbye

LP Side 4 (expanded edition bonus tracks)

Time

Little Jane

Red Eye to Memphis

Let Me Try