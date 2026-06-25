Hayley Williams, Deftones' Chino Moreno, Turnstile's Brendan Yates to appear on new Beabadoobee album Pylon

Beabadoobee has announced details of her fourth album Pylon, and it features contributions from a host of familiar faces.



The follow-up to the London-based singer-songwriter's 2024 album This Is How Tomorrow Moves will be released on September 18 via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records.



Inspired by '90s alt. rock and midwest emo, it finds Beabadoobee collaborating with Hayley Williams, Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno, Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates, Title Fight guitarist Shane Moran and Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall.

The album is produced by Beabadoobee, Shane Moran and Luca Buccellati, with The 1975's Matty Healy and George Daniel producing Write Me a Letter. Pylon is available to pre-order here.

The album track-list is:



1. Pylon

2. Sun Has Set

3. Estranged

4. Switchblade

5. Write Me A Letter

6. It’s Alright

7. In Motion

8. Memories

9. Nothing To Prove [feat. Hayley Williams]

10. Radio

11. Powerlines [feat. Brendan Yates]

12. Spark

13. Despite That

14. Satellite

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The album is introduced by the single Sun Has Set.



Speaking about the single, Beabadoobee says, "A lot of the songs on this record are things I wish I could have said to someone. This song has this petty tunnel vision – it’s like, I hate you. You’re gonna stay here and listen to how much I hate you. Because I never got to say that."



Watch the video below.

Beabadoobee - Sun Has Set (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Beabadoobee (aka Beatrice Laus) has also announced an extensive world tour, taking in iconic venues such as Red Rocks in Colorado and Madison Square Garden in New York.



"I didn’t think I’d ever play venues like this in my life," she admits. "It’s going to be epic."

The Powerlines tour will call at:



Jul 30: Hinterland Music Festival, Iowa

Jul 31: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

Aug 02: Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 04: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater, IN

Aug 07: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

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Oct 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 02: PhiladelphiaLiacouras Center, PA

Oct 03: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 05: New YorkMadison Square Garden, NY

Oct 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada

Oct 08: Laval Place Bell, Canada

Oct 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Oct 11: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC

Oct 13: Orlando Addition Financial Arena, FL

Oct 14: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Oct 16: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 17: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Oct 19: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 21: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA

Oct 24: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Oct 26: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Oct 29: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA



Nov 14: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 16: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 17: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 18: London The O2, UK

Nov 23: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark

Nov 24: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Nov 27: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Nov 30: Paris Zenith, France

Dec 02: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Dec 04: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Dec 06: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Dec 07: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Violet Grohl and Wisp will support at various shows.