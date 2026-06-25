Hayley Williams, Deftones' Chino Moreno, Turnstile's Brendan Yates to appear on new Beabadoobee album Pylon
Listen to Beabadoobee's fierce new alt.rock single Sun Has Set, and check out her upcoming world tour dates
Beabadoobee has announced details of her fourth album Pylon, and it features contributions from a host of familiar faces.
The follow-up to the London-based singer-songwriter's 2024 album This Is How Tomorrow Moves will be released on September 18 via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records.
Inspired by '90s alt. rock and midwest emo, it finds Beabadoobee collaborating with Hayley Williams, Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno, Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates, Title Fight guitarist Shane Moran and Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall.
The album is produced by Beabadoobee, Shane Moran and Luca Buccellati, with The 1975's Matty Healy and George Daniel producing Write Me a Letter. Pylon is available to pre-order here.
The album track-list is:
1. Pylon
2. Sun Has Set
3. Estranged
4. Switchblade
5. Write Me A Letter
6. It’s Alright
7. In Motion
8. Memories
9. Nothing To Prove [feat. Hayley Williams]
10. Radio
11. Powerlines [feat. Brendan Yates]
12. Spark
13. Despite That
14. Satellite
The album is introduced by the single Sun Has Set.
Speaking about the single, Beabadoobee says, "A lot of the songs on this record are things I wish I could have said to someone. This song has this petty tunnel vision – it’s like, I hate you. You’re gonna stay here and listen to how much I hate you. Because I never got to say that."
Watch the video below.
Beabadoobee (aka Beatrice Laus) has also announced an extensive world tour, taking in iconic venues such as Red Rocks in Colorado and Madison Square Garden in New York.
"I didn’t think I’d ever play venues like this in my life," she admits. "It’s going to be epic."
The Powerlines tour will call at:
Jul 30: Hinterland Music Festival, Iowa
Jul 31: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL
Aug 02: Lollapalooza, IL
Aug 04: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater, IN
Aug 07: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
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Oct 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Oct 02: PhiladelphiaLiacouras Center, PA
Oct 03: Boston TD Garden, MA
Oct 05: New YorkMadison Square Garden, NY
Oct 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada
Oct 08: Laval Place Bell, Canada
Oct 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Oct 11: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC
Oct 13: Orlando Addition Financial Arena, FL
Oct 14: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA
Oct 16: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Oct 17: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX
Oct 19: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ
Oct 21: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA
Oct 24: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA
Oct 26: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA
Oct 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada
Oct 29: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA
Nov 14: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 16: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK
Nov 17: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Nov 18: London The O2, UK
Nov 23: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark
Nov 24: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden
Nov 27: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Nov 30: Paris Zenith, France
Dec 02: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Dec 04: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Dec 06: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
Dec 07: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Violet Grohl and Wisp will support at various shows.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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