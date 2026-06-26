Heart's Ann Wilson and Tripsitter announce second album Consecrated Ground, share powerful psych-rock single I Will Not Be Coming Back

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has announced the second album from her collaborative project with her band Tripsitter.



The follow-up to 2023's Another Door, Consecrated Ground will be released on August 14. The nine-track album is described as "a fearless collection of songs that blends heavy rock, psychedelia, blues, and raw emotional storytelling."

The album tracklist is:



1. I Will Not Be Coming Back

2. Bone Pain

3. Me And Comanche

4. Hard Fought

5. Ruby Rosé (Lady Of The Night)

6. Hot Foot

7. Dissonance

8. Renaissance Kids

9. Reverse Chaos

And for those eager for a taste of what to expect, Wilson has released the album's first single, and powerful opening track I Will Not Be Coming Back.

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Wilson is enjoying a new lease of life in 2026, having launched her own podcast, After Dinner Thinks, and collaborated with film-maker Barbara Hall on the forthcoming documentary In My Voice.



The film, which is narrated by Wilson, traces her journey from childhood to stardom with Heart, and draws from her archive of home movies, photographs and journals as well as previously unseen footage from her years with the band.



"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it,” says Wilson. "It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along."

Listen to Wilson's new single below.

I Will Not Be Coming Back - YouTube Watch On

Wilson and Tripsitter have also announced new North American tour dates. They will play:

Sep 11: The Villages Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, FL

Sep 13: Orange Park Thrasher-Horne Center, FL

Sep 15: Conway Reynolds Performance Hall, AR

Sep 17: Lawton Apache Casino Hotel, OK

Sep 19: Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live, OK

Sep 22: Bowling Green Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, KY

Sep 24: Montgomery Montgomery Performing Arts Center, AL

Sep 26: North Myrtle Beach The Alabama Theatre, SC

Sep 28: Charlottesville The Paramount Theater,VA

Sep 30: Warren Struthers Library Theatre, PA



Oct 02: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Oct 04: Patchogue Patchogue Theatre, NY

Oct 06: Burlington The Flynn, VT

Oct 07: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Oct 09: Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse, CT