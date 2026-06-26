Iron Maiden fans! You can pre-order the official Eddfest programme and museum guide only through the Metal Hammer and Classic Rock online store

50 years, 17 albums, over 2,500 shows under their belt – Iron Maiden show no signs of stopping.



On 10-11 July, Maiden celebrate their half-century in style, with Eddfest, an Iron Maiden party in the grounds of Knebworth. To mark it, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer have teamed up with Maiden to create a killer-collectible: the official programme and museum guide!

Eddited by Iron Maiden Fan Club Edditor Alexander Milas, the programme features exclusive interviews, including founder Steve Harris looking back at over 50 years of heavy metal mayhem, plus the official guide to the Infinite Dreams Experience, the open-air Maiden Museum full of stage props and Maiden memorabilia collected over a half-century of historic tours.



(Image credit: Future)

There’s an all-new interview with Blaze Bayley, archive content from the pages of Metal Hammer and Classic Rock (and sister magazines like Guitarist, Guitar Player and more), a letter from Rod Smallwood, interviews with the festival’s many guests, chats with Maiden artists Alberto ‘Akirant’ Quirantes and Hervé Monjeaud, the inside story of Trooper beer and more besides.



The programme is going to become a must-have collector’s item – so get it while you can. Available at the festival or via our exclusive pre-sale on the Classic Rock and Metal Hammer online store.

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PLEASE NOTE: ANY PRE-ORDERED ITEMS WILL NOT BE DELIVERED BEFORE EDDFEST IN JULY.



They are Iron Maiden. Hallowed be thy name.