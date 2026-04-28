Star Wars Day is approaching faster than Anakin Skywalker's podracer in the Boonta Eve Classic, with the galaxy's big day coming on May 4. So what better way to celebrate than by grabbing a neat discount on a Disney+ subscription? From now until May 6, you can claim a Standard With Ads subscription for as little as £3.99 a month for 3 months - that's down from the usual price of £5.99/month.

There’s also money off the other ad-free Disney+ packages: Standard is down from £9.99 a month to 6.99 a month, while the Premium offering which supports 4K UHD & HDR has been reduced from £14.99/month to just £9.99/month for 3 months.

Disney+: £3.99 a month for 3 months

Get ready for the Star Wars Day celebrations with a range of excellent savings on Disney+ subscription packages. There's up to 33% off Standard With Ads, Standard and Premium, with prices starting from just £3.99/month for 3 months. The offer comes to a close on May 6, 2026.

Disney+ is home to the entire Star Wars saga, and that means there's hundreds of hours of content to watch from a galaxy far, far away.

All nine of the main series movies are here to watch at your leisure and they're presented in HD Dolby Vision with 5.1 audio support. After you've binged on all of them, you can turn your attention to all the series and specials including The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book Of Boba Fett, Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Skeleton Crew and the long-running animated series The Clone Wars.

There's also a collection of Star Wars documentaries to dive into, including Empire Of Dreams, Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance and both seasons of Light & Magic which explores how the saga was brought to life.

One of my favourite features is the ability to watch Star Wars in its timeline order - a serious time sink that'll draw you in with all the power of the Death Star tractor beam. The team at Disney+ have made this endeavour easier to navigate by placing all the films, series and animations in order, so you won't need to jot everything down first.

Away from Star Wars, there's plenty of music content to delve into, including The Beatles Anthology, The Beatles: Get Back, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Bowie: The Man Who Changed The World, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and the 2024 film The Beach Boys.

Disney+ is also home to all things Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic, while all the classic Disney content is here too. There's also a large library of series like the excellent Only Murders In The Building with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, alongside loads of movies and the Hulu channel.

This offer is valid until May 6, 2026 and is open to new and eligible returning subscribers only. After 3 months, the subscription will auto-renew from £5.99/month.