"Wonderwall belongs to the people." Noel Gallagher endorses Oasis classic being adopted as England’s official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, even though he's not an England fan
"It was a magical moment between the people and the players"
Noel Gallagher has given his support to Oasis classic Wonderwall being adopted as England’s official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem.
There were emotional scenes at the conclusion of England's opening match in this summer's World Cup tournament, a 4 - 2 victory over Croatia at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when fans serenaded the squad by singing along to the 1995 single, from the Manchester band's second studio album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory.
Talking about the moment in a subsequent interview, England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice commented, "That was special. Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There’s nothing like that first time."
“Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players," Oasis leader and chief songwriter Gallagher tells The Sun newspaper, after it launched a campaign to have the song adopted as the team's official World Cup anthem.
"Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there," Gallagher added.
Born in Manchester, England to two Irish parents, Gallagher has previously stated, that he's not a supporter of the English national team.
A devoted Manchester City fan, in 2024 the guitarist was asked by BBC Radio 5 Live if he cared about City midfielder Phil Foden's prospects playing for England at that summer's UEFA European Football Championship.
"I'm not an England fan, I'm Irish," Gallagher replied.
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England play their second group match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today, June 23, in Boston, against Ghana.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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