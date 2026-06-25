Question: What do you call a woman at a Rush concert? Answer: Lost.

It's an old joke, and it's never been true, but it's also something that Rush themselves have been happy to jest about.

"There were women on one tour!" Geddy Lee jokingly told MuchMusic in 1988. "The trend has always been mostly male, and I think that's because we attract a young musician type of audience, and they're mostly male musicians. I guess the kind of rock we play has some sort of masculine vibe to it.

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"When we did Signals, we started getting more girl fans. Sometimes we'd come out, and there would be girls screaming. It was short-lived, though. Things got back to normal on the next tour."

Those jokes are no more. Anika Nilles is nailing Neil Peart's parts on the Fifty Something tour, and it's the doubters who are nowhere to be seen. And, in a bathroom in Missouri, Payton Rose Velligan has videoed herself singing all 15 minutes of Rush's prog epic Cygnus X-1 Book II.

Payton is the guitarist in "Weird Al" Yankovic’s band. She's worked with former Boston singer Tommy DeCarlo. At the age of 15, she was the bassist and singer of Irrashional, a Rush tribute band turned original group. And, these days, she fronts another Rush tribute act, The Camera Eye.

So it's probably not entirely unexpected to find Payton singing Cygnus X-1 Book II. The choice of venue might be novel, but the bathroom's natural reverb works in her favour, and the performance is committed and dramatic – complete with air guitar and dance moves – albeit with more of a Broadway musical vibe than you'll get from Geddy Lee.

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"Rush is the greatest!!!!" says Payton, using more exclamation marks than is strictly necessary.

So are you, Payton. So are you.

Singing all of Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres by Rush in a bathroom in Missouri - YouTube Watch On

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