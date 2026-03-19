The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel When: Friday, March 20

Where: Netflix

Watch anywhere: With Nord VPN's 30-day trial

A new documentary focusing on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ formative years and late guitarist Hillel Slovak is explored in a new documentary film hitting Netflix on Friday, March 20.

The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel was directed by Ben Feldman and charts the high school friendship between Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Slovak - a friendship that would see the trio join together with drummer Jack Irons in the Chili Peppers' early line-up before Hillel's death in 1988 of an accidental heroin overdose.

Said to be a "raucous, moving, and surprisingly tender look at the power of adolescent bonds, and the enduring legacy of Hillel,” the film is told through Hillel’s journal entries and uses "unseen archival footage, and emotional interviews with current and former band members, including Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam drummer Jack Irons, as well as Alain Johannes of Eleven, and funk legend George Clinton."

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The 93-minute film made its debut at the SXSW Film & TV Festival last week.

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How to watch The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

If you want to watch The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel, you'll need an active Netflix subscription. Here's the pricing details:

Monthly price:

$7.99/£5.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

$17.99/£12.99 per month (Standard ad-free)

$24.99/£18.99 per month (Premium)

Once your subscription is set up, you'll be able to watch the Chili peppers' documentary from Friday, March 20.

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How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside of the country when The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel is broadcast and you want to watch is immediately, you'll need a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the Chili's film no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 73% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside of the country and don't want to miss the film, just select your country from the list, then log into your Netflix account.

3. Kick back and relax: That's it - you're all set to kick back and enjoy the Ben Feldman-directed documentary.