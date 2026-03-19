How to watch "raucous, moving, and surprisingly tender" film The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel
The Ben Feldman-directed documentary on the band and late guitarist Hillel Slovak will hit Netflix this week. Here's everything you need to know
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When: Friday, March 20
Where: Netflix
Watch anywhere: With Nord VPN's 30-day trial
A new documentary focusing on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ formative years and late guitarist Hillel Slovak is explored in a new documentary film hitting Netflix on Friday, March 20.
The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel was directed by Ben Feldman and charts the high school friendship between Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Slovak - a friendship that would see the trio join together with drummer Jack Irons in the Chili Peppers' early line-up before Hillel's death in 1988 of an accidental heroin overdose.
Said to be a "raucous, moving, and surprisingly tender look at the power of adolescent bonds, and the enduring legacy of Hillel,” the film is told through Hillel’s journal entries and uses "unseen archival footage, and emotional interviews with current and former band members, including Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam drummer Jack Irons, as well as Alain Johannes of Eleven, and funk legend George Clinton."Article continues below
The 93-minute film made its debut at the SXSW Film & TV Festival last week.
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How to watch The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel
If you want to watch The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel, you'll need an active Netflix subscription. Here's the pricing details:
Monthly price:
$7.99/£5.99 per month (Standard with Ads)
$17.99/£12.99 per month (Standard ad-free)
$24.99/£18.99 per month (Premium)
Once your subscription is set up, you'll be able to watch the Chili peppers' documentary from Friday, March 20.
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How to watch from anywhere
If you're going to be outside of the country when The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel is broadcast and you want to watch is immediately, you'll need a VPN to help you.
Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the Chili's film no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 73% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside of the country and don't want to miss the film, just select your country from the list, then log into your Netflix account.
3. Kick back and relax: That's it - you're all set to kick back and enjoy the Ben Feldman-directed documentary.
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
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