"Football unites us." Blur's Alex James to host Britpop party nights in London's Trafalgar Square ahead of England's World Cup group stage games

Blur bassist Alex James is to host special Britpop parties in central London ahead of England's group matches in the 2026 World Cup.



Pukka Pies presents BRITPOP will transform Trafalgar Square into a celebration of music, football and summer revelry, according to a press release announcing the parties on June 16, June 22 and June 26. The events will take place at Lost Oasis, in St Martin-in-the-Fields, described as "London’s newest and lushest event space."

In the World Cup, England are set to play Croatia on June 17, Ghana on June 23, and Panama on June 27.

"Football unites us," Alex James says. "Add good food, good music and a brilliant setting in the heart of London and you’ve got all the ingredients for a memorable evening. See you at Lost Oasis for the perfect aperitif for England's big games."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

In 1998, as part of the group Fat Les, James, alongside Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt, and actor Keith Allen, wrote football anthem Vindaloo for the 1998 World Cup. The song reached number 2 in the UK charts, kept from the number one slot by 3 Lions '98, an updated version of the 1996 song Three Lions by The Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

A press release for James' Britpop nights states, "Expect classic anthems, festival energy, street-food favourites from the Pukka Pies Kitchen and a complimentary glass of Britpop on arrival with every ticket. Whether you're here for the music or simply the chance to soak up a unique London summer experience, this is where football fever meets festival vibes."



Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 6, at 10am, here.

Fat Les - Vindaloo (Official HD Video) - YouTube Watch On