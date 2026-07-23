"Come and experience a night you’ll remember for the rest of your life." Pulp share trailer, and release date, for new film What Do You Do For An Encore?

Pulp have shared the first trailer for their forthcoming documentary film What Do You Do For An Encore?, and announced its release date.

Directed by Garth Jennings (Sing, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), the 90-minute film promises to chart the Sheffield band’s “extraordinary journey from obscurity to cultural touchstone”, according to a press statement.



The press release goes on to say that the documentary, which is narrated by frontman Jarvis Cocker, "fuses the brilliantly choreographed stage spectacle of Pulp's biggest ever arena show – part of the global tour for More, the band's first album in 24 years – with four decades of colourful, never-seen-before archival material", and that it will serve as "a vibrant tribute to a band of brilliant misfits, whose unique blend of irony, rebellion, and razor-sharp social commentary resonated with generations of listeners and helped define an era of British culture."

“You’re invited to come and experience a night you’ll remember for the rest of your life," a voiceover in the trailer promises.

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Global distributor MUBI have announced that What Do You Do For An Encore? will be screened in cinemas in the UK and Ireland for one night only on September 18, and US cinemas on September 24.

Following its brief cinema run, the film will be streamed exclusively on MUBI, from a date yet to be announced.

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Accompanying the film, Pulp are releasing Live!, a new live album which doubles up as the film’s soundtrack.



"A concert is an event where songs come back to life," says Jarvis Cocker. "That’s why this album is called Live! It’s both a statement of fact (it’s a recording of a live band) & a challenge (come on! Everyone come alive!)."



Live! will be released via Rough Trade on August 28, and will be available on double vinyl, double CD and via digital streaming services.