Watch Jack White and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson join forces for an electrifying cover of Free classic I'm A Mover

Jack White and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson shared a stage in Chicago last night (July 23) to deliver a raucous cover of Free classic I'm A Mover.

The two blues-inspired rock and rollers shared their version of the opening track on side two of Free's 1969 debut album Tons Of Sobs for the sold-out crowd at the 4,000-capacity Radius venue, date number eight on the former White Stripes' leader's on-going summer tour of North America.

White's tour is phone-free, but happily he had his own videographer / photographer on hand to capture the collaboration for posterity.

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Take a look.

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite) A photo posted by on

White released his seventh solo album, Frozen Charlotte, on July 14 on his own Third Man Records label.



A synopsis for the album reads: "Recorded in White's Third Man Studio in Nashville, this album shows Jack carrying on the same raucous, raw, and frenetic energy from his lauded 2024 album, No Name. 13 tracks of distinct feel and tone, Frozen Charlotte is an intense rock and roll punch with never far behind blues underpinnings… all of which fits right at home with long time fans while leaving an inviting open door to newcomers alike."

White, who is currently exhibiting his artwork at Damien Hirst’s Newport Street Gallery in London, has a busy touring schedule lined up for the rest of the year, including dates in Europe, the UK and the US.

Jul 24: Chicago The Salt Shed (Outdoors), IL

Jul 25: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

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Aug 21: Almaty Park Live Almaty, Kazakhstan

Aug 22-23: Istanbul Babylon Soundgarden, Turkey

Aug 25: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 26: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 28: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK

Aug 29: Newcastle 02 City Hall, UK

Aug 31: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK



Sep 01: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Sep 02: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Sep 18: Cincinnati MegaCorp Pavilion, OH

Sep 19: Borderland Festival, NY

Sep 20: Richmond TBA, VA

Sep 24: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 25: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 29: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 30: Del Mar The Sound, CA



Oct 02: Las Vegas Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Oct 03: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Oct 04: Albuquerque Revel, NM

Oct 06: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

Oct 07: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Oct 09: Nashville The Truth, TN

Nov 08: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Nov 09: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 10: Milwaukee Landmark Credit Union Live, WI

Nov 12: Pittsburgh Citizens Live at The Wylie, PA

Nov 13: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Nov 14: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Nov 16: Orlando Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

Nov 17: Miami Beach The Fillmore, FL:

Nov 18: Miami Beach The Fillmore, FL

Nov 20: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Nov 21: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA