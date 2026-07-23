"I've entered a time in my life where I wanted to create something I could conduct and drive." Clown from Slipknot launches new website and new side project O' Day Monster, debuting with a single that's light years removed from metal

M. Shawn Crahan, aka Slipknot percussionist and founding father Clown, has launched an intriguing new side project, O' Day Monster, sharing the AI-created video for debut single Un Life.

At present, there are no more details about the project, but Crahan explains its origins by stating, "I wanted to create the spaceship I could drive with my words."

As with previous Crahan side projects, O' Day Monster share precious little musical DNA with Slipknot.



The 56-year-old Iowa-born musician's latest musical venture has emerged in tandem with the launch of a new one-stop online portal, theclown.com, featuring links to Crahan's various side-projects, his podcast The Electric Theater, and his whiskey brand lipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey.

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In an introduction to the website posted in a section labelled Thoughts, Crahan explains why he has launched the site, and says, "I can't wait to go down this wormhole and share thoughts with you about vision and one's self, concentrated on output."



His introduction in full reads:

"Welcome everyone, to the new home of all my artistic endeavors. If you’ve been following me for a while, you know it’s been a challenge to get the .com to a place where I feel I can contemplate, and present, all my creative memories caught with one brush - or several brushes combined. And yes, sometimes there's no brush that can express the deep inner self.

"It's been difficult for me to share all these expressions of mine, mainly because of time. With that said, I believe I'm at a crossing where my heart is telling me to share the life I have lived. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I need to utilize some time and get busy now, to reveal all that has been hidden behind the curtain. Forms and brushes, like fingerpainting when I was young.

"My mother and I shared the love of writing; she encouraged me to write exactly how I truly felt. And to revise, revise, revise so the work could be it's truest self. Then there's painting, drawing, performing, directing, producing, single frames, moving frames, Polaroids, scans, 3-D animation, AI images, coding, level creation for video games, recording my songs in Pro Tools, using plugins to expand my experience, exploring gear, connecting dots, and my newest path - modular synths controlled voltage, frequency, vibration and circuitry. There's much, much more to find and explore in the lane known as my life. It's time to grab it all, and move it to it's new home, here at the .com.

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"This is where you get the unedited me. The no-filtered me. The no-paraphrasing me; you'll get no lies from me. Just the racing thoughts of imagination that make their way to some sort of canvas or canvases, time-stamped and put here, in it's resting place.

"As always, it’s going to be a great while before it’ll all be up, if indeed it can be put up. It takes a lot of work, but that's what's next - the time to explore all this together. I can't wait to go down this wormhole and share thoughts with you about vision and one's self, concentrated on output.

"I was told once I was like a Renaissance artist, meaning I would do a little bit of all of it, and that's exactly what I've done with my life. Make the love I have for art be the introduction to creating further interests. This has been my personal hobby to create, calculate, and then demand output. You can use all methods, old and new. I’ve come to learn to utilize fear and misunderstanding to dig so deep within my own ability to conjure the scratch. To dream about shedding a tear because of the depth of the subconscious, and the ultimate need to then bring it to life - to feed the knowledge and hopefully set forth a possible understanding that brings lives together, or apart.

"One last thing before I am done here. Check out my new project called O’ Day Monster on the feature page here. I've entered a time in my life where I wanted to create something I could conduct and drive, with words. I wanted to create the spaceship I could drive with my words. I've always wanted to have someone sing my words with the conviction that the subject matter demanded. Many close friends and I came together to help bring the battle of “me against me” to life. This has been my suffering, and salvation, my entire life. You know, the “I'm my own worst enemy” kind of situation. I am very blessed to have several friends who believe in me, the music, and my words enough to bring all this new color to life to taste and smell. To hold and connect with.

"Either way, the choice is yours. I just know I’ve never had a choice - in the end, it just simply is me. And I want it to find those to whom it speaks, those who take something from it. I hope you enjoy this world I’ve created. Maybe the feeling you get when you arrive is an internal feeling. One that feels like you've been here before. Familiarity would be nice. So explore, and hopefully I’ll see you somewhere here beneath all the shadows.

"To all that helped bring my art, my vision, and my scratch to life: Thank you with all my heart. I hope you all enjoy what we have put together for you. It's not much yet, but it will keep expanding outwards - until it is no more.

"Until then, 'Enjoy, thank you, and live your life'."

Watch the video for Un Life below.