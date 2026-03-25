A new feature-length documentary charting the life and career of rock icon Billy Idol is set to hit Sky Arts and streaming service NOW from Thursday, March 26.

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jonas Åkerlund, the film features previously unseen material and interviews with the former Generation X frontman, alongside his bandmates, Sex Pistols' Steve Jones and Paul Cook, Nile Rodgers, Miley Cyrus and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.

Speaking about the project, Idol says: “I’m thrilled the documentary about my life will be available on Sky Arts. I hope everyone enjoys watching the film as much as I enjoyed living it all! Well, maybe don’t have quite as much fun, but you get the idea.”

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How to watch Billy Idol Should Be Dead

Billy Idol Should Be Dead is coming to TV and film streaming services from Thursday, March 26. If you want to watch the film, you can catch it through the Sky Arts channel on Freeview from Thursday, March 26.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be out of the UK when the Jonas Åkerlund-directed film airs and don't want to miss it, you can catch it via the Entertainment package on Sky's NOW streaming channel which costs £9.99 a month. And if you do want to watch it immediately, you'll need a VPN to help you.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the film no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and right now, there's an exclusive Future offer that's running until March 28 23:59 BST, where you can get 77% off NordVPN + 4 extra months + an Amazon.co.uk Gift Card.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

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2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside of the country and don't want to miss the film, just select your country from the list, then log into your Sky account.

3. Kick back and relax: That's it - you're all set to kick back and enjoy Billy Idol Should Be Dead.

Billy Idol Should Be Dead premiered at Tribeca and Sheffield DocFest and, at the start of March, the doc was shown to fans at the London Picturehouse, where the screening was followed by a conversation with Idol, his Gen X bandmate Tony James and Duran Duran's John Taylor.

A press release about the film adds: "Chronicling his anarchic beginnings in the London punk scene to superstardom in the MTV era, when White Wedding and Rebel Yell ruled the music charts, the film reveals what Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain a vital figure in rock‘n’roll almost 50 years into his career.

"With intimate access to Idol’s family and inner circle, including his late mother Joan, longtime girlfriend Perri Lister and all three of his children, remarkably the film also reveals how a DNA test led Idol to discover his long-lost son Brant."

It continues: "Exploring Idol’s cultural impact and near-fatal exploits alike with unflinching candour, Swedish filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund - world-famous for his music videos for major artists from Madonna and Taylor Swift to The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney - paints a portrait of determination, self-destruction, and redemption; a must-see celebration of resilience and rock‘n’roll."

Check out the official trailer below.