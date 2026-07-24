Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford reunite for remixed and remastered deluxe five-disc reissue of Genesis's 1969 debut album

Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel and Mike Rutherford reunited at London's Air Studios earlier this year to film reminiscences of the Genesis 1969 debut album, From Genesis To Revelation, which is being reissued through Cherry Red on October 9.

Along with original guitarist Anthony Phillips, they have overseen the new reissue, which will be available as a deluxe five-disc CD/Blu-ray box set, a double vinyl edition, and a remixed and remastered two-CD edition.

The reissue features a new stereo mix by Stephen W Tayler, which focuses on the band's performances and places less emphasis on the orchestral elements that featured on the original release.

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The five-disc, four CD and Blu-ray set presents the album in multiple forms. Alongside the new stereo mix, the set includes newly remastered versions of the original mono and stereo LP mixes, associated singles, rare recordings and a full disc of demos from 1967 and 1968, four of which are previously unreleased and newly mixed by Tayler.

The accompanying Blu-ray features 96 kHz / 24-bit Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and stereo mixes, offering listeners the chance to experience the album in stunning high-resolution audio.

The box set also includes exclusive video content featuring Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel and Mike Rutherford in conversation at AIR Studios in London, reflecting on the album and reviewing the new mixes, as well as a 68-page illustrated book featuring an extensive essay with contributions from Banks, Gabriel, Phillips and Rutherford.

The double vinyl edition also includes a bonus 12-inch EP featuring new mixes of A Winter's Tale, One Eyed Hound, Image Blown Out and Visions Of Angels, the latter previously unreleased.

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Pre-order From Genesis To Revelation.