The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Has it really already been a year since Ozzy Osbourne left us? This week has seen some commemorations of heavy metal's original icon, the metal world still reeling from his loss. Yet, metal continues to evolve - as this week's collection of brilliant new songs shows.

First, the results of last week's vote! The all-star team-up between Mastodon and Queens Of The Stone Age clearly got a few people excited, as they've bagged themselves third place in the poll, while In This Moment's industrial thumper Crawl took second. Our overall winners for the week however were nu metal revivalists Red Method, whose single Detonate sweeped the poll.

This week has been an absolute rush on new releases, but we've still whittled it down to 12 brilliant new metal songs you need to hear. Whether that's the latest from Amon Amarth, Hatebreed or Halestorm, or rising talents like Black Spikes, Kim Dracula and Imminence, we've got you covered - so don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below and have an excellent weekend!

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Amon Amarth - Gjallarhorn

Amon Amarth never fail to deliver an epic. Even so, Gjallarorn feels properly anthemic, befitting a band who've played arenas and bigger festival slots in recent years. Taken from new album The Allfather Awakens, due October 2, its another mighty tune for the band to add to their live arsenal. We'll look forward to hopefully hearing it when the band return to the UK in October.

Amon Amarth - Gjallarhorn (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Imminence - False Light

Imminence look ready to blow up. After selling out London's Roundhouse last year, they've lined up a Brixton Academy appearance for January next year. But that doesn't mean they're suddenly softening their edges. If anything, new single False Light feels like a demonstration of how furious and stark the band can be, mournful violin standing out against Eddie Berg's larynx-shredding howls. New album Axis Mundi is coming October 2.

Imminence - False Light (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Wormwood - Yra|Extras

Scabrous black metal from Sweden, Wormwood are indulging their most grandiose songwriting tendencies on new single Yra|Extras. Taken from the new Å EP, due out in a couple of weeks on August 7, the track melds explosive BM blasts with surprising elegant moments of melody, even ducking into some Leprous-style undulating gentleness around three-and-a-half minutes, all contributing a sense of being sent on a sonic odyssey.

Kim Dracula - Molecular Conversion

With their 2023 debut, Kim Dracula emerged as one of metal's wildest new bands, with a madcap sense of throwing together everything from jazz and nu metal to Mr. Bungle style avant garde to make something properly fascinating. New single Molecular Conversion is a surprise change of pace in the same way Faith No More's take on Easy was to anyone who knew the band from Epic and Surprise You're Dead. The song's core melodies feel like something only Maynard James Keenan could invoke in A Perfect Circle, giving way to a surprise horn section that somehow doesn't feel a million miles out of place. Freshly signed to Rise Records, we reckon album 2 can't be too far away.

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