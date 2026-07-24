“I hope you’re well. I hope there’s not a physical problem”: David Lee Roth has suddenly cancelled his US tour – and he’s got a surprising message of support from his nemesis Sammy Hagar

David Lee Roth has pulled his current US tour – and got a unexpected message of support from longtime nemesis Sammy Hagar after doing it.

Original Van Halen singer Roth kicked off his tour in April and later extended the run through to September. However, on July 23, all but one of the remaining tour dates were taken down from his website with no explanation given.

Roth was due to play six dates between July 23 and Sep 4. The only date still remaining on his website is in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 7,

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However Roth received a surprisingly sympathetic response from Hagar, the singer who replaced him in Van Halen and with whom he has had a fractious relationship over the years.

In a seemingly earnest video, delivered while sipping a Tequila cocktail, Hagar addressed Roth’s tour cancellation – and even invited his arch enemy to join him at one of his own upcoming Las Vegas shows.

Hagar said: “Hey Dave, Sammy here. I just got a call from [ex-Van Halen/current Hagar solo bassist] Michael Anthony as I’m sitting down having my favourite cocktail, I don’t have to tell you what this is, about your tour getting cancelled.

“And I wanna say from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry. I hope you’re well. I hope there’s not a physical problem.”

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Hagar then addressed the fact that both he and Roth have continued to play songs by their former band, six years after the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

“Honestly, Mike and I love the fact that you’ve been out there doing it, supporting the greatest band in the world that we were both part of.

“And, yeah, I’m really sorry. That’s fucked up. Supporting what we did in this band to keep this music alive. You and I, Mikey, Al [Alex Van Halen], Ed, cannot be replaced.

“So, when you’re ready to carry on, you go, brother. Mike and I support you.”

Hagar then extended the olive branch even further, inviting Roth to join him and Anthony at their Las Vegas residency in September: “Come on, join us, sing a couple of songs, MC the damn show. Come out and just do what the fuck you do, which is pretty damn entertaining.

“Anyway, hope you’re well, I really do. God bless, brother.”

The two men have had a tempestuous relationship ever since Hagar replaced Roth in Van Halen in 1985, with the pair taking potshots at each other in the press over the next decade.

The pair put aside their differences long enough to tour together in 2002, but old tensions resurfaced and hostilities resumed soon afterwards.

Roth and Hagar were still sniping at each other as recently as last year, when the former mocked the latter’s claim that he had been visited by the ghost of Eddie Van Halen.