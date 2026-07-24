"It's time to herd goats." Ministry announce Goodbye Europe farewell tour, share animated video for Burned Out, the first single from their final album Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)
"It doesn't matter if you're left or right, we're all dead unless we all unite"
Ministry have announced dates for the European leg of their farewell world tour.
Earlier today Al Jourgensen's band shared an eye-catching video for new single Burned Out, the first preview of their 17th and final studio album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery).
A typically scathing indictment of corrupt governments, global wars and corporate greed, the single references the Epstein files, America's "shredded constitution", ICE and the on-going genoicide in Gaza, as well as humanitarian crises in Sudan, Yemen, Iran, Haiti, Venezuela and more.
The band's Goodbye Europe tour.in support of the record will kick off in Holland on April 2, 2027.
Ministry - Goodbye Europe tour dates 2027
Apr 02 Utrecht Ronda, HOL
Apr 03 Saarbrücken Garage, GER
Apr 04 Brussels Ancienne Belgique,BEL
Apr 06 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Apr 07 Dublin 3Olympia, IRL
Apr 09 Nottingham Rock City,UK
Apr 10 London Troxy, UK
Apr 12 Paris Bataclan, FRA
Apr 14 Madrid La Riviera, SPA
Apr 15 Barcelona Paral-lel, SPA
Apr 17 Lausanne Docks, SWI
Apr 18 Munich Tonhalle, GER
Apr 19 Vienna Gasometer, AUT
Apr 21 Prague Forum Karlín, CZE
Apr 22 Warsaw Progresja, POL
Apr 24 Berlin Columbiahalle,GER
Apr 25 Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, GER
Apr 26 Copenhagen Amager Bio, DEN
Apr 27 Oslo Rockefeller, NOR
Apr 29 Stockholm Fållan, SWE
May 01: Helsinki House of Culture, FIN
Ministry have confirmed that Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) will feature a final collaboration between bandleader Jourgensen and his long-time songwriting partner and former bandmate Paul Barker. The bassist will appear on the album's closing track, on the final album track, ironically titled We’re Still Here.
Cekebrating the end of an era, Jourgensen says: "I'm fucking done. I'm proud of what I've accomplished. I'm amazed at the path that it's taken, from With Sympathy to where we're at today, and all points in between. It's been quite a ride, but I'm completely at peace with the fact that it's tdone. It's time to herd goats."
Watch the video for Burned Out below.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Havin