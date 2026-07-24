Sleep Token's Take Me Back To Eden officially goes platinum in the US with over two billion streams

Sleep Token's 2023 breakthrough record Take Me Back To Eden has been officially certified Platinum in the US by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America).

Released on May 19 2023 via Spinefarm Records, ...Eden was the record that turned Sleep Token from a cult sensation into an internationally renowned phenomenon. A steady flow of singles released from January that year - incThe Summoningluding the viral hit The Summoning, which earned its own Platinum Certification in April this year - saw the band's monthly listeners on Spotify balloon from less than 300,000 monthly listeners in January that year to over 1.5 million just a month later.

In turn, Eden... was named the most streamed metal record of 2023 by Spotify, beating huge releases like Metallica's 72 Seasons. Although the Platinum certification has traditionally been awarded for over one million physical sales, the fact Eden now sits at over 2 billion streams has seen the RIAA award it Platinum status, making it also the first album in Spinefarm Records history to earn the status.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

On release, Take Me Back To Eden peaked at number three on the UK charts and reached number 16 on the Billboard 200. That year, the band undertook massive international tours that culminated with their first headline arena appearance at London's Wembley Arena in December, which sold out in under ten minutes.

Since then, the band have continued to go from strength to strength. They have undertaken numerous sold-out arena tours across the UK, US and Europe, and headlined the UK's Download Festival in 2025.

The band switched labels from Spinefarm to RCA for the release of their next album, 2025's Even In Arcadia. That album achieved even greater chart success, becoming their first album to hit number one in the UK and US album charts. Arcadia... was awarded Gold Certification on January 26, 2026.

2026 officially marks ten years since the band were formed in London, rising from cult curio to one of the biggest and most commercially successful metal bands of the century. The band last performed in Los Angeles in October 2025, with no tour dates announced or planned for 2026 currently.