I’ve been looking for a no-fuss way to stream my favourite channels - and I just found an affordable solution: Save 50% on the Roku streaming stick this Black Friday

Myself and the Louder team have been keeping our eyes on all the best Black Friday streaming deals and while perusing the internet, I stumbled upon this Roku HD streaming stick discount at Amazon on both sides of the Atlantic.

If you're in the US, you can grab one for half-price, with the price slashed from $29.99 to just $15. And if you're UK-based, then you can pick up the same product for £19.99 - that's 33% down from its RRP of £29.99.

Save 50% ($14.99) Roku Streaming Stick HD 2025: was $29.99 now $15 at Amazon It doesn’t matter which side of the Pond you live on – you can get money off the brilliant Roku Streaming Stick HD today. US customers can grab one with 50% off, while in the UK, the price is down 33% making this an unmissable deal. While the stick comes pre-loaded with a number of streaming apps, you'll need a subscription to access some of them.

Don’t know what a Roku Streaming Stick HD is? Basically, it’s an incredibly simple solution for people looking to stream high-definition content at their fingertips. All you need to do is plug the stick into your TV’s USB port, and you’ll get access to a huge range of brilliant apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV and ESPN, as well as more than 500 free live TV channels.

These can all be easily browsed using a remote control which comes packaged with the Roku stick. It even features voice assistance, meaning you can choose what you want to watch just by saying a few words.

The menu is broken down into easily navigable sections, including sections such as ‘What to Watch’, ‘Featured Free’, ‘Live TV’ and ‘Sports’. There’s also an online store where you can choose to add more apps to the home screen. The Roku streaming stick was a real eye-opener for me, as there’s a huge selection to download, including films, TV series, music, podcasts, sports apps and anime service Crunchyroll.

Best of all, you can take your Roku stick with you, no matter where you go, making it the ultimate streaming travel companion.

Just be aware that some of the channels I've mentioned will require a subscription - not everything on the stick is free.

If your planning on getting Paramount+ up and running on your Roku stick, there's a nice Black Friday deal in place right now, with the streaming giant offering 50% off monthly and annual subscription plans.

And, if you're outside the UK on holiday and want to dive into all the Paramount+ content right away, there's a nice 72% saving on Nord VPN - and it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

NordVPN: Save 72%, 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price so you'll get it for an absolute steal.

If you're after more excellent discounts, keep your eyes on our guide to the best Black Friday music deals which we're updating regularly.