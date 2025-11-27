There’s 18% off the sprawling 12LP Beatles Anthology Collection vinyl box set for Black Friday - the perfect tie-in with the new Disney+ series

Earlier this week, Disney+ released the restored and remastered docu-series The Beatles: Anthology - an updated version of the 1995 original. And while perusing the Black Friday vinyl deals, I noticed that Amazon has cut the price of the accompanying 12LP Anthology Collection vinyl box set - chopping the price by 18% from $374.98 to $309.01 for Black Friday.

Considering the box set was only released at the end of August, this is a brilliant deal and one that Beatles fans should snap up if they can.

Save 18% ($65.97) The Beatles Anthology Collection: was $374.98 now $309.01 at Amazon This 12LP box set contains 191 tracks including demos, studio outtakes, live cuts and more. It was released in August this year and ties in with the restored and remastered Beatles Anthology docu-series on Disney+. To get money off so soon after launch is a real bonus and is a must for Beatles aficionados.

In total, The Beatles: Anthology Collection box set contains a whopping 191 tracks including studio outtakes from 1963-1969, live cuts, demos and broadcasts. There’s also new 2025 mixes by Jeff Lynne of Free As A Bird and Real Love.

Each of the 12LPs has been pressed on 180g vinyl, with all 3LP sets presented in a triple-gatefold sleeve with original art and sleeve notes by historian and biographer Mark Lewisohn. As if all this wasn’t enough, Anthology 4 has new sleeve notes by Kevin Howlett, while the outer slipcase features the original Klaus Voorman triptych art.

To watch The Beatles: Anthology, you’ll need a subscription to Disney+. Luckily, there’s an excellent Black Friday streaming deal available right now, as you can get a Disney+/Hulu (with ads) bundle for only $4.99/month for 12 months – that's down from the usual monthly price of $12.99 – a saving of more than $95. The deal runs through December 1 and is for new and eligible returning subscribers.

Six episodes are available to watch right now, with the next two plus the all-new episode 9 following in due course.

Best deal of the year Disney+/Hulu bundle: $4.99/month for 12 months - save 61% at Disney+

If you've been holding off signing up to Disney+ & Hulu, this is the perfect time to dive in. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+/Hulu bundle (with ads) for only $4.99/month for 12 months. A monthly sub usually costs $12.99/month so you're saving $95 for the year compared to the standard monthly subscription.

