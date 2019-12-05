A few months ago some of the leading women who make music and work in the progressive genre gathered at London's YouTube Space for a discussion on the changing role women have to play in progressive music – long seen, if somewhat incorrectly in a post #MeToo age, as a male-dominated genre.

Pentangle singer Jacqui McShee, Heather Findlay, Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy, Iamthemorning's Marjana Semkina, Magenta singer Christina Booth, music PR Sharon Chevin, who works with Marillion, Steve Hackett, Yes, Ian Anderson and more, and Catherine Jackson, the promoter of prog festival Radar, discussed their experiences in a frank and open discussion chaired by Prog's own Jo Kendall.

In this new instalment we ask if anyone has had any bad experiences as a woman using social media? How can we encourage inclusivity in the prog scene? And what do women bring to prog that men can't?

