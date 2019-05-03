Prog's leading ladies discuss how they got into music...

Last month, some of progressive music's leading singers and other women who work with the genre gathered at London's You Tube Space for a discussion on the changing role women have to play in progressive music - long seen, if somewhat incorrectly these days, as a male-dominated genre.

In this clip, Pentangle's Jacqui McShee, Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy, iamthemorning singer Marjana Semkina, Magenta's Christina Booth, music PR Sharon Chevin, who works with Steve Hackett, Yes, Ian Anderson and more, and Catherine Jackson, the promoter of the new prog festival Radar discuss how they got into music and the prog world with chair Jo Kendall from Prog Magazine.

Cellar Darling, who released The Spell earlier this year and will support Katatonia in London on May 25 (tickets available here). Heather Findlay will release her new solo album Wild White Horses on July 5 (pre-orders here) while iamthemorning are working on their fourth album and singer Marjana Semkina has started her own Patreon page.

Radar Festival takes place on August2/3 in Guildford. Tickets are available here.