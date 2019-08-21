Radar Festival announces first bands for 2020

Radar Festival will return for its second year in 2020 and has announced the first run of bands that will be appearing.

Swedish fusion band Dirty Loops will make their UK debut and Australian prog guitarist Pilini will also appear, and Toska, Physics House Band, Hacktivist, Humanity's Last Breath and Time, The Evaluator have all been announced.

"Having established our intent in 2019 with an impressive range of artists, we want to set the precedent of booking on talent and credibility alone, bringing an element of surprise, Radar organiser Catherine Jackson tells Prog. "We love discovering new music and bringing that to the wider world is an exciting project that we love getting our teeth into. We're very excited for the UK to witness the talent of Dirty Loops for the very first time, alongside a range of stellar artists. See you in 2020!"

The festival returns to its Guildford base of the Casino Nightclub and will take place on July 31 and August 1. Early bird tickets have completely sold out, but weekend tickets, costing £68.88, are available here.

