Debate: “They were never the same after…” What’s the most seismic line-up change in prog history?
From Yes and Pink Floyd to Dream Theater and Queensryche, most bands have experienced personnel issues over the years. Which change was the best, and which was the worst?
Only a handful of bands have retained the same line-up from beginning to end. For everyone else, personnel changes are a fact of life.
Artistic chemistry is perhaps the easiest part of the puzzle. Finding someone you can live with, in the studio and on tour, potentially for decades, is much harder to deal with. Then, of course, real life can and will throw curveballs, leading to a new round of “musical differences” that caused the previous line-up change.
Such changes can often result in a business-as-usual situation. But others are seismic for a band and their output – and future. Some groups never look back after restructuring with new chemistry; others are left wondering what might have been.
In the progosphere, Yes may be the first band who come to mind when thinking about revolving doors of membership. Would it be fair to say that the addition of Steve Howe is the most successful line-up change of the group’s history? Is the loss of Jon Anderson their worst personnel change?
What about Steve Hogarth replacing Fish in Marillion? Or Syd Barrett’s removal from Pink Floyd, to be replaced by David Gilmour? Martin Barre’s arrival in Jethro Tull? The shuffle that placed Phil Collins at the front of Genesis after Peter Gabriel’s departure?
In more recent years, Mike Portnoy left then returned to Dream Theater while Daniel Tompkins vanished then reappeared in TesseracT.
But there was no reversing the meltdown that saw Roger Waters splitting with Pink Floyd or Geoff Tate breaking up with Queensryche.
What do you think is the best-ever line-up change in prog? What’s the worst? And, importantly, why? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.
Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.
