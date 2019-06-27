Heather Findlay announces UK tour

Heather Findlay has announced a UK tour for January 2020.

The former Mostly Autumn singer plays a Christmas show in York on December 20. The six-date tour kicks off on January 9 in Nottingham and ends in Wolverhampton on January 22.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on July 1 at 9am.

Findlay releases her new album, Wild White Horses, on July 5. The album has been co-written with Thunder guitarist Luke Morley.

“It’s quite an eclectic album and it’s very me,” says Findlay of the album. “I’m known as a bit of a chameleon and shapeshifter when it comes to styles and the way I use my voice, from the sultry rock chick, to the emotional balladeer, and I feel this album has really created the perfect platform to express the various sides of my personality, songwriting and voice.

“As ever, I have allowed myself to be pushed outside of my comfort zone, and there has been a lot of development and progression involved. I’m very proud of the album and cannot wait to see it being unleashed!”

The album features guests including Morley, Nightwish's Troy Donockley and Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull.

Findlay recently released the first single from the album, Here’s To You. The track is a tribute to late Mostly Autumn bandmate Liam Davison, who passed away in 2017

Heather Findlay UK tour

Dec 20: York NCEM (Christmas Show)

Jan 9: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 10: London Garage

Jan 11: Bristol Thekla

Jan 15: Newcastle Riverside

Jan 16: Glasgow Oran Mor

Jan 22: Wolverhampton Robin