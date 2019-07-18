How supportive are other female performers in prog to each other?

A few months ago some of progressive music's leading singers and other women who work within the genre gathered at London's You Tube Space for a discussion on the changing role women have to play in progressive music – long seen, if somewhat incorrectly these days, as a male-dominated genre.

Pentangle frontwoman Jacqui McShee, Heather Findlay, Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy, iamthemorning singer Marjana Semkina, Magenta's Christina Booth, music PR Sharon Chevin, who works with Steve Hackett, Yes, Ian Anderson and more, and Catherine Jackson, the promoter of the new prog festival Radar discussed their experiences in a frank and open discussion chaired by Prog's own Jo Kendall.

In this excerpt the panel discusses whether acceptance as a female singer in prog gets better as we get older? Do younger acts provide more support? And how supportive are other women in the scene?

