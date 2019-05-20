Have you felt judged for being a woman in music?

Last month some of progressive music's leading singers and other women who work with the genre gathered at London's You Tube Space for a discussion on the changing role women have to play in progressive music - long seen, if somewhat incorrectly these days, as a male-dominated genre.

Pentangle frontwoman Jacqui McShee, Heather Findlay, Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy, iamthemorning singer Marjana Semkina, Magenta's Christina Booth, music PR Sharon Chevin, who works with Steve Hackett, Yes, Ian Anderson and more, and Catherine Jackson, the promoter of the new prog festival Radar discussed their experiences in a frank and open discussion chaired by Prog's own Jo Kendall.

In this excerpt they discuss if they've ever felt judged for being a woman in music, and was it for musical skills, looks or something else?