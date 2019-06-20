Do women working in prog feel stereotyped?

A few months ago some of progressive music's leading singers and other women who work within the genre gathered at London's You Tube Space for a discussion on the changing role women have to play in progressive music – long seen, if somewhat incorrectly these days, as a male-dominated genre.

Pentangle frontwoman Jacqui McShee, Heather Findlay, Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy, iamthemorning singer Marjana Semkina, Magenta's Christina Booth, music PR Sharon Chevin, who works with Steve Hackett, Yes, Ian Anderson and more, and Catherine Jackson, the promoter of the new prog festival Radar discussed their experiences in a frank and open discussion chaired by Prog's own Jo Kendall.

In this excerpt, the panel discuss whether or not they have felt stereotyped in their job as women. And also what other job opportunities they have found within the scene.

Heather Findlay's new album Wild White Horses is released on July 5. Heather is also involved in the Secret Sari Dress Campaign which aims to help stop human trafficking.

Iamthemorning will release their new album The Bell through Kscope on August 2. Singer Marjana Semkina has a Patreon page.

Radar Festival, featuring Animals As Leaders, Agent Fresco, Uneven Structure and more, takes place in Guildford on August 2/3.

You can watch previous #SheRocks clips here:

Part Five

Part Four

Part Three

Part Two

Part One