"It's not me! But thank you for all the love!" Angela Gossow shoots down rumour that she's rejoining Arch Enemy

Angela Gossow has emphatically denied that she is set to rejoin Arch Enemy.

Rumours that the band's former vocalist, and long-time manager, was set to be unveiled as Alissa White-Gluz's replacement began to circulate late week, after she and the band wiped their social media accounts and posted a cryptic teaser video featuring a hooded figure holding a burning torch and the caption '2026'.

A second teaser clip, posted today, February 16, features band members Michael Amott, Joey Concepcion Sharlee D'Angelo and Daniel John Erlandsson, with their new vocalist stooping to pick up a mic from the stage floor. The fact that Gossow is tagged alongside the band members further intensified speculation about her possible return to the band she retired from in 2014. But the 51-year-old German vocalist has shot that suggestion down.



"It's not ME!," she posted on her social media. :But thank you for all the love! I am really excited to be involved in this new chapter as the manager. This is gonna CRUSH!"

Alissa White-Gluz announced her departure from the Swedish metal band in November.



“After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways,” she said in her statement. “I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way... I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (with some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon."

Soon after the announcement, the singer shared her first solo single, The Room Where She Died.

In their own statement thanking the singer and wishing her well for the futuire, the band added, “Wherever there is an end, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026."