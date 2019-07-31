Who are the champions of women in the prog scene?

A few months ago some of the leading women who make music and work in the progressive genre gathered at London's You Tube Space for a discussion on the changing role women have to play in progressive music – long seen, if somewhat incorrectly in a post #MeToo age, as a male-dominated genre.

Pentangle singern Jacqui McShee, Heather Findlay, Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy, iamthemorning's Marjana Semkina, Magenta singer Christina Booth, music PR Sharon Chevin, who works with Marillion, Steve Hackett, Yes, Ian Anderson and more, and Catherine Jackson, the promoter of the new prog festival Radar discussed their experiences in a frank and open discussion chaired by Prog's own Jo Kendall.

In this new excerpt the panel talk about the support they've received from their male counterparts, and who are more than happy to champion the female role today.

Cellar Darling are touring Europe throughout October. Details here.

iamthemorning will release their new album The Bell through Kscope on August 2.

Heather Findlay will soon be on tour in support of her new album, Wild White Horses.

Radar festival takes place this weekend in Guildford. Details can be found here.

Jacqui McShee's touring details can be found here.

The Secret Sari Dress Campaign continues here.

You can watch previous #SheRocks clips here:

Part Seven

Part Six

Part Five

Part Four

Part Three

Part Two

Part One