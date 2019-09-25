Magenta announce new album Live At Acapela

Magenta have announced they’ll release a limited edition four-disc album titled Magenta And Friends: Live At Acapela 2016 & 2017 later this year.

The 2CD, 2DVD package will contain more than three hours of music, recorded at the Welsh venue in 2016 and 2017 – including album tracks, songs from vocalist Christina Booth’s two solo albums, a selection of music from guitarist Chris Fry’s Composed instrumental album and additional material from keyboardist Rob Reed’s Kompendium and Sanctuary records.

Reed says: “Our annual Acapela show has now become a much anticipated event by our fans and also by ourselves. The venue is a stunning converted Welsh chapel which provides a unique atmosphere and as there is an amazing Yamaha grand piano on site it would be a crime not to use it.

“We decided to adopt a stripped-down approach and to present the songs in a unique way, which just takes the music in a different direction.

“It’s very liberating, but can also be intimidating, as there is nowhere to hide in such an intimate venue. We also have a cellist and an oboe player which also makes the songs feel so different.

“We’ve been fortunate to have the services of some amazing special guests so besides performing music from every Magenta album, we’ve had the rare opportunity of performing songs from our many solo projects.”

As for incorporating tracks from their individual solo projects, Reed adds: “I’ve waited many years to be able to play some of these songs live and to be able to do that with my good friends Steff Rhys Williams, Pete Jones from Tiger Moth Tales and Camel, Angharad Brinn and Nigel Hopkins has been a huge thrill to finally do the songs justice.”

Magenta and Friends: Live at Acapela 2016 & 2017 will be released on November 4 through Tigermoth Productions.

To mark the news, Magenta have released a video trailer for the live package, which can be watched below.