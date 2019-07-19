Watch animated video for iamthemorning’s stirring new track Song Of Psyche

Iamthemorning have released an animated video for their new single Song Of Psyche.

It’s the latest material to be taken from vocalist Marjana Semkina and pianist Gleb Kolyadin’s upcoming album The Bell, which will launch on August 2 through Kscope. They previously shared a video for Ghost Of A Story.

Speaking about the track, Semkina says: “The song is vaguely based on a story of Cupid and Psyche, originally written by Lucius Apuleius Madaurensis (Platonicus) for his Metamorphoses in the 2nd century and borrowed by the Pre-Raphaelites for their paintings.

“It's a story of a beautiful mortal woman, who had to go all the way to Hell to earn her place next to her lover Cupid. She's sent to the Underworld by Aphrodite, who really isn't expecting her to come back, to retrieve a box filled with beauty ointment from Persephone, but Persephone puts eternal death-like sleep in the box instead.

“Curious as she is, Psyche opens the box and falls asleep - and then Cupid comes to rescue her. But, since I’m not a big fan of cheesy happy endings, I imagined the story in a different way as you’ll see in the video.”

As for Adam Warne's striking video, Semkina adds: “This is the first time we collaborated with Adam on a project like this, although we met during the Ocean Sounds filming sessions, as he was working with Crystal Spotlight as cameraman.

“His aesthetics are very pure and cute and is in keeping with ours, so we thought it'd be appropriate to invite him to work with us on this video.

“It was a lovely experience, despite having extremely little time for the project, he went out of his way to make every change I requested which has resulted in this exquisite video.”

Iamthemorning will head out on tour with Riverside later this year in support of the new album.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Iamthemorning: The Bell

1. Freak Show

2. Sleeping Beauty

3. Blue Sea

4. Black And Blue

5. Six Feet

6. Ghost Of A Story

7. Song Of Psyche

8. Lilies

9. Salute

10. The Bell