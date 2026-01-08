“Playing in space would be a fitting climax!” Megadeth are on the cover of the new Metal Hammer

Is this really the end for Megadeth?! In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we sit down with Dave Mustaine to get the inside story of the final album, why he’s calling time after 43 years, and what the future holds for metal’s most outspoken personality.

Plus, MegaDave has some ambitious plans for what Megadeth’s final shows might look like. “I hope we’ll be playing up in space,” he says. “I think that will be a fitting climax.”

“An anti-gravity thing in space, a full Moon-landing gig, that would be cool,” he continues. “I mean, they sent a whole bunch of celebrities up into space and I thought, ‘Well, if them, why not me? I’m watching how it all progresses. I think people are going to be travelling into space a lot sooner than you think.”

We also count down the 50 albums you need to hear in 2026. Bad Omens, Bullet For My Valentine, Electric Callboy, Evanescence, Ice Nine Kills, Poppy, Trivium… they’re all expected to release the music that will soundtrack your next 12 months.

Elsewhere in the issue, Taylor Momsen tell us why AC/DC threw her a bat-themed birthday party, rising baddiecore stars Dayseeker explain why they almost broke up, and Lorna Shore take us inside the anthemic To The Hellfire – featuring the pig squeal that changed everything.

Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk reveals how she went from being a pop-punk kid to one of metal’s most fearsome icons, and Bleed From Within’s Scott Kennedy faces down your questions on fizzy drinks, the Bullet/Trivium beef and… Weegie bams?!

We go inside the brutal and brilliant new movie about ex-Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di’Anno, Alien Weaponry take us bungee jumping in Aotearoa, and Yeti Bones from Ho99o9 opens up about biker gangs, his dream collab with Corey Taylor… and why Mike Patton makes him horny.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We also meet Las Vegas duo The Pretty Wild, who went viral on TikTok with /that/ cough breakdown.

All this, along with Amon Amarth, Carpenter Brut, Dimmu Borgir, Green Lung, Ice Nine Kills, Marmozets, Skindred, Kreator, Damnation festival and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.