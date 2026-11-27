Keith Richards calls it AC/DC’s greatest album. Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott agrees. And so does Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

So what better way to show off your AC/DC expertise than with this official Powerage-themed t-shirt? It’s now available in Amazon’s Black Friday sale for 30% off, coming in at just £15.39.

There’s a whole range of AC/DC merch on offer at Amazon right now, so you can choose to celebrate other classic albums such as High Voltage, Dirty deeds Done Dirt Cheap and For Those About To Rock We Salute You. These t-shirts also come in a range of colours as well as regulation black.

Shop AC/DC merch: Starting from only £4 @Amazon

Black Friday is the ideal time to kit out your rock wardrobe. And if AC/DC is your jam, then the Amazon Black Friday sale has loads on offer, from patches for your battle jacket starting from only £4, to tees, hats, hoodies and even a quite magnificent dressing gown.

Band t-shirt sale: Save £££ @Amazon

It's not just AC/DC in the sale, there's plenty of savings to be had on tees for fans of Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Rolling Stones, Metallica, Green Day, Sleep Token and loads more.

So, what makes Powerage the AC/DC connoisseur’s choice? Back in the early ’90s Keith Richards told this writer what made Powerage so compelling. “It’s just great songs,” he said. “The whole band means it, and you can hear it.”

Joe Elliott stated: “AC/DC made so many great records, but for me Powerage is unbeatable. Highway To Hell is a great record. Back In Black is an unbelievable record. But it was a different kind of production on those albums. Those were studio records, whereas Powerage really captured how the band sounded live.

He continued: “There are so many great songs on Powerage. Rock And Roll Damnation – or Rock And Roll Dalmatian, as we used to call it – is a brilliant opener. And then you’ve got Riff Raff, Sin City, Gimme A Bullet, Down Payment Blues… I would shoot my own mother… well, no, I wouldn’t, but I would do something drastic to be able to write those kinds of songs. Stunning, absolutely stunning – the whole record.”

Joe Perry had this to say: “All the early records with Bon Scott are great, and Powerage is definitely one of my favourites. To me, it perfectly distilled everything that I like about rock ’n’ roll down to its essence. As a guitar player, obviously I’m going to be drawn in by the riffs and the way Angus [Young] just tore it up on every solo, but then you listen to Bon’s story-telling and that’s just wonderful.”

If you agree with Keef and the two Joes, you can get that Powerage t-shirt here.

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