We're back with a brand new Tracks Of The Week! This week we've got another six new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to US prog metal quintet Death Of An Author, who won last week's Tracks Of The Week. The band released their debut album, Logos, last week. Pushing them all the way were Spain's Canterburyists Amoeba Split in second place and the Crown Lands/Swallow The Sun collaboration in third.

The premise is simple - we've listened to a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - it makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.

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Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week, we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo (please, don't forget the photo!) and biog with quotes to us here.

JAN AKKERMAN - CANDLES ROUGE

Former Focus guitarist Jan Akkerman has shared a brand new single, the plaintive and jazzy Candles Rouge, which is the title track of his brand new studio album, which he will release through Artone/Music Theories Recordings on January 29. The album is dedicated to the memory of his late mother, who was born and raised in Ghent, Belgium and grew up with French chansons and the world of Austrian and German operetta.

“There's a certain French atmosphere in the piece that reminds me of the chansons she loved, but I didn't approach it intellectually," says Akkerman. "I wasn't trying to recreate a particular style. A certain melody or harmony can remind you of a place, a person, or a period in your life without actually describing it. That's what Candles Rouge does for me.”

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Jan Akkerman - Candles Rouge (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

AARONSON - TURN YOUR FACE TO THE SUN

Glacial is a term often applied to post-rock. It would also be applied to Welsh post-rock trio Aaronson, who will release their second full-length album, Love Shall Not Be Lost, on February 19. If we tell you that the band released their debut EP, You Are Not A Stranger Here, back in 2020, then you'll see what we're getting at. Sandwiched in between was their debut full-length release, The Great Swells That Carry Us Will Pull Us Under, in 2023. Fortunately, as you will hear from new single, Turn Your Face To The Sun, they have the chops to succeed.

"It takes its title from a line referenced in a number of locations culturally, evoking positivity and hope which are the core themes of the album," the band say of the new single. "It’s been in our live set for around two years now in various forms. The track is based on two or three ideas we had - the lead motifs in the first and second sections came first, and our writing process usually involves loopers and building sounds around these initial sketches. We feel it’s a good lead single candidate as it has these really memorable little guitar hooks running through it. The third part is very typically us; dropping everything down to one part before building it by ‘going through the gears’ of gain stages available to us until everyone is at full battle volume. The sudden full stop at the end was something we wanted to try as we tend to lean more towards things overlapping and loops fading into one another. We feel it’s a very effective climax and in context on the record provides the listener with a different transition to what we tend towards."

Turn Your Face Towards The Sun - YouTube Watch On

RELIQA - HANDS TO THE CEILING

Australia's heavy prog hitters Reliqa are at their most accessible here on new single, Hands To The Ceiling. In fact, it's one of the most overt pop statements from the band, but fans needn't worry about them selling out. Upcoming album, High Risk Thoughts, which is released through Nuclear Blast on February 12, is a powerful blend of progressive sounds and full-on metalcore

"Where some of our other songs are a bit more cryptic, Hands To The Ceiling holds one of the clearest and most universal meanings on the album," says vocalist Monique Pym, who leads from the front in the song's powerful video. "It’s essentially a ‘don’t let the b*stards get you down’ message, aimed at empowering anyone who has been made to feel objectified or unsafe in a space they should be thriving in. Lyrically and sonically, this whole song is set on the dancefloor, and it was directly, explicitly inspired by Lady Gaga. It’s been engineered for a super fun live experience and to give some respite from the general darkness of our genre."

RELIQA - Hands to the Ceiling (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

THE PULSE THEORY - HYMN FOR THE DARK

Bangalore prog rock sextet The Pulse Theory offer yet more evidence of the burgeoning progressive scene over in the Indian subcontinent. The majestic-sounding Hymn For The Dark is taken from the band's upcoming third album, Dreaming In Dystopia, which the band release on December 19 and which has been produced by Bart Hennephof, guitarist with Dutch prog metallers Textures.

"Across seven interconnected songs, we join our protagonist on a long winding journey in a world on the verge of an imminent collapse," the band explain of the new album's concept. "While the album leans heavily into themes of hubris, devastation and human folly; at the heart of it there is an underlying sense of hope with a final thought to conclude the journey: 'Maybe in another world, a better world.'



"True to our signature style, the entire album is a delectable blend of technical prog metal and lush melodic sensibilities. What may make the record particularly interesting from an editorial perspective is that the seven songs are designed to work as chapters of one larger story."

The Pulse Theory - Hymn for the Dark [Official Lyric Video] - YouTube Watch On

KUUMET - NEVER ENOUGH

Finnish prog rock sextet Kuumet have released their debut album, Nova, today, through Inverse Records. The band formed back in 2019, and say their songs reveal the band's fascination with cinematic expression, as well as depicting the struggle of modern man in modern times. Recent single Never Enough was released a month ago. We missed it then, but we're spot on time for the album's release!

“Initially, we set out to play doom, but we failed catastrophically," guitarist Matti Mielikäinen explains. "My patience just couldn’t handle waiting minutes on end for the next chord. Having devoured (well beyond any doctor’s recommendation) everything from sprawling rock and film soundtracks to brooding, sullen heavy metal, we ended up with something that has been described as ‘Abba-Kingston Wall’, a label meant as both a compliment and an insult. That’s not entirely off the mark, but there’s plenty more in the mix, too.”

Kuumet - Never Enough (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

SENTIENT IGNITION - WHERE DEATH HAS NO DOMINION

A song title like Where Death Has No Dominion suggests a certain amount of heaviness might be on offer, and make no mistake, San Franciscan quartet Sentient Ignition pack a hefty punch. But there's way more going on in the eight-plus minutes of this song than a simple prog metal tag might have you believe. Adept musicianship and an impressive vocal from Sev Erist, whio can go from bellicose roar to pleasant melody in the blink of an eye.

Where Death Has No Dominion is the first single from Sentient Ignition's second full-length release, Maps Of Ancient Light, which the band will release through their Bandcamp on December 24. "The album pushes past the edges of tech-death with orchestral, synthetic and ambient textures," the band say.